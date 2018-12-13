Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment New York - On December 13, this journalist had the pleasure to review the opening night of Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas — The Musical." Lee helped bring the classic character to life and he displayed his wide range as an actor. He showed The Grinch's evil side, as well as his clever and witty side, and most importantly, he was able to humanize the character as he introduced The Grinch to a younger generation of fans; moreover, The Grinch's relationship with Cindy Lou Who (played by Mackenzie Mercer) was heart-warming throughout the musical. Gavin Lee in Dr. Seuss' 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas — The Musical.' Photo by Jordan Bush Some of the musical numbers that stood out, in particular, included "I Hate Christmas Eve," "It's The Thought That Counts," "One of a Kind," "Santa for a Day," and of course, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," which Ken Land (who played Old Max) incorporated as a crowd singalong during its reprise. This perennial tune was well-received by all. "I liked 'The Grinch'," said young fan, Bella, age two, and she gave the musical "two thumbs up." The Verdict Overall, How The Grinch Stole Christmas — The Musical at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden was a top-notch production from start to finish. It is ideal for the entire family, especially since there is something in it for all audience members. It certainly put the New York crowd in the holiday spirit. Joshua Rosenblum soared on the musical direction of The Grinch Orchestra, as well as on the vocal arrangements. The Hulu Theatre provided a warm and intimate setting for a production of this caliber. The entire cast of actors was at the top of their game, and it was evident that the show was a labor of love for everybody, as they brought a childhood Dr. Seuss fantasy to life. To quote one of the song titles, How The Grinch Stole Christmas — The Musical truly was "one of a kind." This children's musical earned an A rating. This show took place at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time Tony-nominated actor Gavin Lee starred as The Grinch and was transformative in the lead role.Lee helped bring the classic character to life and he displayed his wide range as an actor. He showed The Grinch's evil side, as well as his clever and witty side, and most importantly, he was able to humanize the character as he introduced The Grinch to a younger generation of fans; moreover, The Grinch's relationship with Cindy Lou Who (played by Mackenzie Mercer) was heart-warming throughout the musical.Some of the musical numbers that stood out, in particular, included "I Hate Christmas Eve," "It's The Thought That Counts," "One of a Kind," "Santa for a Day," and of course, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," which Ken Land (who played Old Max) incorporated as a crowd singalong during its reprise. This perennial tune was well-received by all."I liked 'The Grinch'," said young fan, Bella, age two, and she gave the musical "two thumbs up."Overall, How The Grinch Stole Christmas — The Musical at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden was a top-notch production from start to finish. It is ideal for the entire family, especially since there is something in it for all audience members. It certainly put the New York crowd in the holiday spirit. Joshua Rosenblum soared on the musical direction of The Grinch Orchestra, as well as on the vocal arrangements. The Hulu Theatre provided a warm and intimate setting for a production of this caliber.The entire cast of actors was at the top of their game, and it was evident that the show was a labor of love for everybody, as they brought a childhood Dr. Seuss fantasy to life. To quote one of the song titles, How The Grinch Stole Christmas — The Musical truly was "one of a kind." This children's musical earned an A rating. More about Dr Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Hulu Theater, Musical, Gavin Lee Dr Seuss How the Grinch Stole... Hulu Theater Musical Gavin Lee