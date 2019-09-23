Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On September 23, veteran soap actor Don Diamont delivered a heartbreaking performance on "The Bold and The Beautiful" on CBS as Bill Spencer. Vincent Irizarry returns as Dr. Jordan Armstrong on the show and informs Bill to give the nurses a minute before he can go in to see Katie, who is lying unconscious on the hospital bed with an oxygen mask. Bill, who is always known for his touch nature, walks in her hospital room devastated and confesses that he hates seeing her hooked up on monitors. He pleads with her to wake up and to open her eyes, as well as to reassure him that she is okay. "You have so much to live for," Bills tells her tearfully, prior to adding that their son, Will, needs her. As his voice starts to break, Bill admits that he needs her too. He praised her for being "a fighter" and he reminded her that she defied the odds before. He offers encouraging words that she will beat the odds again. Uncertain of what her condition is, he reassures her that she will be fine. Bill breaks down hysterically when he tells her that they are going to walk out of the hospital and they are going to live their lives and raise Will. He professes his love for her and states that he has always loved her and he always will. "You are going to pull through," he underscores as he leans in and kisses her on her forehead. The Verdict Overall, powerful scenes like these are what Emmy gold is made of. Actor To stream The Bold and the Beautiful online, check out the Katie Logan (played by Heather Tom) collapsed and was taken to the hospital. His character, Bill, calls Katie's sister, Brooke Logan Forrester, to tell her the bad news that she is in the hospital.Vincent Irizarry returns as Dr. Jordan Armstrong on the show and informs Bill to give the nurses a minute before he can go in to see Katie, who is lying unconscious on the hospital bed with an oxygen mask.Bill, who is always known for his touch nature, walks in her hospital room devastated and confesses that he hates seeing her hooked up on monitors. He pleads with her to wake up and to open her eyes, as well as to reassure him that she is okay. "You have so much to live for," Bills tells her tearfully, prior to adding that their son, Will, needs her.As his voice starts to break, Bill admits that he needs her too. He praised her for being "a fighter" and he reminded her that she defied the odds before. He offers encouraging words that she will beat the odds again. Uncertain of what her condition is, he reassures her that she will be fine.Bill breaks down hysterically when he tells her that they are going to walk out of the hospital and they are going to live their lives and raise Will. He professes his love for her and states that he has always loved her and he always will. "You are going to pull through," he underscores as he leans in and kisses her on her forehead.Overall, powerful scenes like these are what Emmy gold is made of. Actor Don DIamont is given a compelling script as Bill and he knocks it out of the ballpark. While he has yet to earn an Emmy nomination in his respected acting career, he may very well earn one with this scene opposite Heather Tom in the hospital. Don Diamont deserves a round of applause for an excellent performance. Well done.To stream The Bold and the Beautiful online, check out the official CBS website More about Don Diamont, bill spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS Don Diamont bill spencer The Bold and the Bea... CBS