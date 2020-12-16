Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Dominic Adriano Albano is spotlighted in JLJ Media Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano chatted with media personality James Lott Junior in "Extra Connections," which is produced by JLJ Media. Digital Journal has the scoop.
They talk about his coffee table book, living in Los Angeles vs. New York City, what social media is, dating life, his podcast JABBR, being honest, and being gay. His podcast JABBR is on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
He described social media as a "job," and for the most part, everything he posts on social media is posted for a reason. "People make it such a part of their lives, they are on there all the time," he said. "I did a book and a podcast to separate me from other people."
Dominic Adriano Albano
Dominic Adriano Albano
Henry Wu
Their entire interview may be seen below.
Last month, Albano chatted with Digital Journal about his new fitness site, his JABBR podcast, and relaunching his book.
To learn more about actor, model, and social media influencer Dominic Adriano Albano, follow him on Instagram, and check out his website.
Actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano
Actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano
Jono Madison
More about Dominic Adriano Albano, Actor, Model, Social media
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
ESA — Long-term satellite record details permafrost thaw
National Cathedral rings its bell for 30 minutes on Tuesday
Review: 'The Bay' tugs at the heartstrings in 'A Pitched Battle' episode Special
Review: Dominic Adriano Albano is spotlighted in JLJ Media Special
US accuses Switzerland, Vietnam of manipulating currency
Has the U.S. government been victimized by Russian cyberattacks? Special
Iranian tanker loads crude oil at Venezuelan port for Iran
Chatting with Sandra Frimerman-Bergquist: Open water champ Special
An EP, a book and some paints: Ringo Starr's long and winding self-quarantine
US health worker has serious allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine