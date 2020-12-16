Actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano chatted with media personality James Lott Junior in "Extra Connections," which is produced by JLJ Media. Digital Journal has the scoop.
They talk about his coffee table book, living in Los Angeles vs. New York City, what social media is, dating life, his podcast JABBR, being honest, and being gay. His podcast JABBR is on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
He described social media as a "job," and for the most part, everything he posts on social media is posted for a reason. "People make it such a part of their lives, they are on there all the time," he said. "I did a book and a podcast to separate me from other people."
Dominic Adriano Albano
Henry Wu
Their entire interview may be seen below.
Last month, Albano chatted with Digital Journal about his new fitness site, his JABBR podcast, and relaunching his book.
