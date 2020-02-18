Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On February 17, the Dolan Twins released their full-length documentary "Losing a Best Friend" on this YouTube channel, which has gone viral. They are also encouraging their dedicated fans and followers to make a donation to their "Love From Sean" Foundation, which will provide assistance for a variety of causes such as travel and rides to cancer treatment centers for patients, therapy for those going through the mourning process (after losing somebody from cancer), as well as for research purposes to help fund cancer treatments that can prolong lives, and research to help end childhood cancer. Their fans and followers from all over the world have embraced this cause and supported their foundation wholeheartedly, to the point where the response has been overwhelming for the Dolan Twins. "Woke up feeling really proud. I haven't felt this good in a long time," Grayson said, effusively in a The Verdict The Dolan Twins are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this documentary, and they deserve to be commended for their brevity to share their stories with the rest of the world, which will resonate well with many people. They showcase a great deal of heart. One should have the Kleenex handy when watching this compelling documentary. It garners an A rating. To learn more about YouTube stars Dolan Twins, follow them on In this moving documentary, Ethan and Grayson Dolan really tug at the heartstrings and they paid a fitting and noble tribute to their late father, Sean, who passed away from cancer in January of 2019. He was their greatest supporter and champion in life.They are also encouraging their dedicated fans and followers to make a donation to their "Love From Sean" Foundation, which will provide assistance for a variety of causes such as travel and rides to cancer treatment centers for patients, therapy for those going through the mourning process (after losing somebody from cancer), as well as for research purposes to help fund cancer treatments that can prolong lives, and research to help end childhood cancer.Their fans and followers from all over the world have embraced this cause and supported their foundation wholeheartedly, to the point where the response has been overwhelming for the Dolan Twins. "Woke up feeling really proud. I haven't felt this good in a long time," Grayson said, effusively in a tweet The Dolan Twins are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this documentary, and they deserve to be commended for their brevity to share their stories with the rest of the world, which will resonate well with many people. They showcase a great deal of heart. One should have the Kleenex handy when watching this compelling documentary. It garners an A rating.To learn more about YouTube stars Dolan Twins, follow them on Instagram , and check out their Facebook page More about Dolan Twins, Father, Documentary, losing a best friend, love from sean Dolan Twins Father Documentary losing a best friend love from sean