Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment "Dirty Sexy Saint," starring David A. Gregory and Jordan Lane Price is a steamy yet remarkable film on Passionflix. Digital Journal has the scoop. David A. Gregory in 'Dirty Sexy Saint' Photo Courtesy of Passionflix Actors Matt Magnusson and Luke Guldan also star as his brothers Mason and Levi respectively; moreover, Steven Hauck plays Samantha's father Conrad. Clay helps Samantha to slowly get back up on her feet again and offers her a job as a bar waitress. Jordan Lane Price in 'Dirty Sexy Saint' Passionflix While his bar business is flourishing, his roots and backstory is far from glamorous. With a dark past (that may come back to haunt him), Samantha may be exactly the person that he needs in his life. Clay's catharsis is quite powerful, where he opens up about his troubled past to Samantha. It is evident that all of his years in the daytime drama One Life to Live have paid off since David A. Gregory nails this gut-wrenching, monologue-heavy scene, which is bound to move viewers and fans on an emotional level. This movie is based on the novel by New York Times bestselling authors Carly Phillips and Erika Wilde, and the entire cast does a fine job bringing this film to life on screen. David A. Gregory and Jordan Lane Price in 'Dirty Sexy Saint' Photo Courtesy of Passionflix The Verdict Overall, Dirty Sexy Saint is an entertaining, poignant, and well-crafted film. David A. Gregory delivers a bold and dynamic performance as Clay, and he really tugs at the heartstrings where he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Jordan Lane Price is sensational as Samantha, and the entire cast is noteworthy. It's a film that underscores such values as responsibility, doing what's right (morality), reliability, and helping others during a time of need. Kudos to director, executive producer, and co-writer Tosca Muska for her work as showrunner on this film. Dirty Sexy Saint garners an A rating. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with David A. Gregory