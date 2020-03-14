Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Season 3 of the hit Netflix series "On My Block" was released on March 11, and actor Diego Tinoco steals every scene he is in as Cesar Diaz. In the third season of this coming of age series, we see its extremely gifted, diverse cast tell moving and stimulating storylines. Diego Tinoco nails the subtle scenes and his acting really runs the gamut. He has great chemistry with Sierra Capri, who also triumphs as Monse. Jason Genao and Brett Gray also shine as Ruby and Jamal respectively. Midway through the season, Cesar shares some intense, emotional scenes with his onscreen brother Oscar (played by Julio Macias). Without giving too much away, the final episode is a must-see since the "crew" comes to a startling realization during a hike in the woods. The Verdict Overall, the third season of the original Netflix series On My Block is edgier and more compelling than the previous two seasons. The entire cast does an excellent job with their acting performances, especially Diego Tinoco and Sierra Capri. Compliments to Lauren Iungerich for creating, producing, co-writing and directing such a solid digital series. This season is filled with joy, resentment, and heartache, and it sustains the viewers' attention for all eight episodes. It garners an A rating. To learn more about On My Block, check it out on Cesar is a wise teenager that is forced into gang life when his brother Oscar gets released from prison, and the audience watches how that affects the dynamics of his relationship with Monse Finnie (played by Sierra Capri), especially when Cesar asks her out on a real date.In the third season of this coming of age series, we see its extremely gifted, diverse cast tell moving and stimulating storylines. Diego Tinoco nails the subtle scenes and his acting really runs the gamut. He has great chemistry with Sierra Capri, who also triumphs as Monse. Jason Genao and Brett Gray also shine as Ruby and Jamal respectively.Midway through the season, Cesar shares some intense, emotional scenes with his onscreen brother Oscar (played by Julio Macias). Without giving too much away, the final episode is a must-see since the "crew" comes to a startling realization during a hike in the woods.Overall, the third season of the original Netflix series On My Block is edgier and more compelling than the previous two seasons. The entire cast does an excellent job with their acting performances, especially Diego Tinoco and Sierra Capri. Compliments to Lauren Iungerich for creating, producing, co-writing and directing such a solid digital series. This season is filled with joy, resentment, and heartache, and it sustains the viewers' attention for all eight episodes. It garners an A rating.To learn more about On My Block, check it out on Netflix More about Diego Tinoco, on my block, Netflix, third season, Digital Diego Tinoco on my block Netflix third season Digital