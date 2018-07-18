A Quiet Place
(4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)
The film follows a family who must navigate their lives in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, Evelyn (Emily Blunt
) and Lee (John Krasinski
) are determined to find a way to protect their children at all costs while they desperately search for a way to fight back.
This is a brilliant thriller that has almost no spoken dialogue. The characters communicate with their eyes and sign language, which gives them somewhat of an advantage over other survivors since their entire family is proficient in it. It also allows them to create a nearly silent movie without having to sacrifice the connections people have to words and emotions. Krasinski also wrote and directed the film, which he executes with such precision and imagination that audiences will be completely engrossed from the first shot on day 89 of the narrative to several months later when the family begins to prepare for possibly the most ill-advised change to their existence. The gradual reveal of the creatures works well to create suspense and fear, while the constant worry about the slightest noise keeps the tension high throughout the picture.
Special features include: “Creating the Quiet”; “The Sound of Darkness”; and “A Reason for Silence.” (Paramount Home Media Distribution)
Dagon [Vestron Video Collector’s Series]
(Blu-ray)
Residents of a fishing village tempted by greed evolve into freakish half-human creatures and must sacrifice outsiders to an ancient, monstrous god of the sea.
Director Stuart Gordon has a special relationship with H.P. Lovecraft’s tales, having more recognizably worked on the Re-Animator franchise, but this is another of his adaptations of the author’s work. There are questionable plot points that aid the narrative and some of the dialogue is difficult to understand because of the actors’ accents, but this is still very much a Lovecraftian story. Moreover, the special effects for a seemingly small picture are top notch as many of the town’s citizens have quite believably evolved into part squid to resemble their god. The dark and rainy setting is very appropriate, though the links to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
are somewhat confusing.
Special features include: commentary with director Stuart Gordon and screenwriter Denis Paoli; Commentary with director Stuart Gordon and star Ezra Godden; interviews with Stuart Gordon, Ezra Godden, and other cast & crew; “Gods & Monsters”; “Shadows over Imboca”; “Fish Stories”; conceptual art gallery from artist Richard Raaphorst; still and storyboard galleries; and theatrical trailer. (Vestron)
Future World
(Blu-ray)
Inside a desert oasis, a queen (Lucy Liu) lays dying as her son Prince (Jeffrey Wahlberg) travels across barren waste lands to find a near-mythical medicine to save her life. After evading violent raiders on motorbikes led by the Warlord (James Franco) and his enforcer (Cliff “Method Man” Smith), Prince meets Ash (Suki Waterhouse
), the Warlord’s robot sex companion-assassin who's in search of her own soul. As Prince is captured by the Druglord (Milla Jovovich
), the Warlord’s forces roar in – and Prince fights to save the remnants of humanity.
This is another movie attempting to capitalize on the success of the reinvigorated Mad Max franchise with a gritty post-apocalyptic narrative featuring warring factions. Prince has lived in a sheltered oasis so he’s not very prepared for the harsh world beyond his own protected walls. Warlord and Druglord are over-the-top villains that enjoy the slaughter and want the shiniest toys to be in their possession, i.e. Ash. Prince’s quest for the potentially life-saving medicine forces him to cross paths with these violent thugs, though his strong feeling of what’s right causes him to confront them at least once more than necessary. Ash is literally a killing machine and Waterhouse plays her well, while Franco and Jovovich have fun playing their differently nasty characters. But in spite of the vigorous performances, it still doesn’t quite measure up to its contemporaries.
Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette. (VVS Films)
The Good Place: The Complete Second Season
(DVD)
After Michael’s (Ted Danson) disastrous attempt to torture Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason for eternity goes belly-up, Eleanor and the gang are rebooted and Michael has revised his plan to keep his torture subjects separate. Only now, Michael’s soul is on the line, as his boss, Shawn, won’t allow another attempt.
This is yet another excellent season from an excellent TV show that keeps its audiences on their toes with its unique storylines and premise. The dark comedy finds humour in its characters flaws and even more so in their failings, which are numerous this season as they endure countless reboots and schemes gone awry. However, now that audiences know Michael’s true identity, they’re able to have a lot more fun with his character and the moral conundrums he consistently creates with his lying and conspiring – particularly in relation to the other demons masquerading as other residents of heaven. Janet is also put in a weird situation as her multiple restarts begins to alter her programming. Ending on another cliff-hanger that points to big things, next season is going to be just as good.
Special features include: commentaries with creator Michael Schur, executive producer Drew Goddard, producer Megan Amram and actor Ted Danson; extended episodes; visual effects reel; and gag reel. (Shout Factory)
Isle of Dogs
(Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)
Atari Kobayashi (Koyu Rankin) is the 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi (Kunichi Nomura). When all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to vast Trash Island, Atari sets off in search of his bodyguard dog, Spots. With the assistance of his newfound mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.
In addition to having a stellar voice cast (Bryan Cranston
, Edward Norton
, Bill Murray
, Jeff Goldblum
, Bob Balaban
, Greta Gerwig
, Frances McDormand
, Scarlett Johansson
, Harvey Keitel
, F. Murray Abraham
, Yoko Ono
, Tilda Swinton
, Ken Watanbe and Liev Schreiber), there are other interesting things happening with the dialogue in this picture. There is a disclaimer at the beginning of the film that explains the humans speak their native tongue, while all the dogs’ barks are relayed in English. There is an in-story translator who interprets official events, but most other dialogue is left for viewers to guess (unless they speak Japanese). This has an interesting effect on the narrative as audiences are left to infer the nature of some of the characters’ conversations without the benefit of the exact wording. Wes Anderson
manages to keep more than a semblance of his signature style. From the descriptive chapter headings to the witty, loquacious characters to the underdogs (no pun intended) that drive the story forward, key elements of his work are there. When compared to his first foray into the genre, Fantastic Mr. Fox
, it becomes clear Anderson is now establishing a unique style in this medium as well.
Special features include: “Animators”; “Isle of Dogs Cast Interviews”; “Puppets”; “An Ode to Dogs”; “Magasaki City and Trash Island”; “Weather and Elements”; image gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Fox Home Entertainment)
The Quick and the Dead
(4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
A mysterious young woman (Sharon Stone
) rides into the lawless town of Redemption to settle an old score that has haunted her since she was a child. She becomes swept up in a deadly quick-draw tournament and, in order to win her revenge, must compete in a contest in which gunslingers from all over put their lives on the line for fame and fortune.
As demonstrated multiple times when Stone returns to the town, women are either wives or “whores” in the Wild West so competing in the gunslinger contest is more than just meaningful for her – it shows a young woman on the road to becoming one or the other that there are more options. Directed by Sam Raimi
, the action contains some of his signature elements, such as people flying backwards on impact and splattery bullet holes; though it’s also a fairly straightforward western, but with a female protagonist. Even though there are only a handful of key characters, most of the challengers are given a little background story to make the contest interesting. Stone is joined by Leonardo DiCaprio
, playing a young hotshot nicknamed “The Kid”; Russell Crowe
playing a former gunslinger that’s renounced violence but is forced to compete against his will; and Gene Hackman
as the well-to-do bandit that’s taken over the town.
Special features include: seven never-before-seen deleted scenes; and theatrical trailer. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
Rampage
(Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray & Digital copy) (Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
In 1993, a breakthrough new technology gave scientists a path to treat incurable diseases through genetic editing. In 2016, due to its potential for misuse, the U.S. Intelligence Community designated genetic editing a “Weapon of Mass Destruction and Proliferation.” Primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson
) is a man who keeps people at a distance but shares an unshakeable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, incredibly rare albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since he rescued the young orphan from poachers. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created super creatures tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris
) to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.
It’s not difficult to imagine why a bioengineered drug designed to make unstoppable monsters would be a valuable weapon of mass destruction. However, the Wydens’ basic disregard for the consequences of creating such a weapon makes them the personification of an evil corporation. There’s no grey area when it comes to their morality, which allows filmmakers to have some fun with their exits. In the meantime, literal cowboy and covert government agent Harvey Russell (Jeffrey Dean Morgan
) demonstrates he’s on the side of the good guys — whoever they may be at the time. Davis and Kate become an instantaneous team, working together to save George — if that’s even possible. And even if they do manage to protect the gorilla from the military (and himself), there’s no indication of what their next steps would be… maybe they harness his size and understanding to help fight crime or terrorists. Maybe he joins the Justice League. Expectedly, the plot elements of the story are pretty thin and generally bring down the energy in between attack sequences. But no one watches this movie expecting depth or realism; it promises humongous beasts, action and “The Rock”, and it delivers.
Special features include: deleted scenes; “Not A Game Anymore”; “Rampage
: Actors in Actin”; “Trio of Destruction”; “Attack on Chicago; and gag reel. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Sneaky Pete: Season One
(DVD)
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
A con man named Marius (Giovanni Ribisi
) is on the run from a vicious gangster and takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete. “Reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family, a colourful, dysfunctional group, threatens to drag him into a world just as dangerous as the one he’s trying to escape – and, just maybe, give him a taste of the loving family he’s never had.
This is a story in which Marius must always stay one step ahead – of “his” relatives that happen to be bail bonds people and cops, the gangsters to whom he owes money, and his parole officer. Yet, being a con man means he’s also able to think on his feet and lie with amazing authenticity, which keeps him out of a never-ending stream of potential screw ups. However, it turns out his new family is almost as messed up as his real one, so he fits right in in the end. Planning cons within cons, trying to keep his brother from getting killed and coaching his new grandparents on the nuances of a good scam keep Marius/Pete very busy. To top it all off, this already captivating series has a very satisfying season finale… before it finally comes back to bite him in the butt.
There are no special features. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
(4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
A cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger
), identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), must now protect her teenage son, John Connor (Edward Furlong
), from a more advanced and powerful cyborg.
There’s little debate that the first two movies are the best in the franchise; on the other hand, there’s far less agreement about which is the better picture. However, this movie certainly demanded more of its actors. Unfolding several years after the conclusion of the first film, the characters audiences initially met have significantly changed this time around. The T-800 is now one of the good guys and as John tries to teach him to act more humanlike, Schwarzenegger is required to do a lot more acting as he portrays an awkward uncle-type. Sarah, knowing what the future will bring, has trained herself in all manners of combat, which required Hamilton to become impressively fit. With a faster, stronger Terminator on their tails, this movie is exciting and attractive as it uses CGI to portray a deadly liquid metal.
Special features include: three versions of the movie; two commentaries including 23 members of the cast and crew, including director James Cameron and co-author William Wisher; deleted scenes with optional commentary; making-of featurette; “T2: Reprogramming the Terminator”; and trailers. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
Traffik
(Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
A weekend getaway at a secluded mountain estate turns deadly for Brea (Paula Patton) and her boyfriend, John (Omar Epps), after they accidentally discover the hidden world of a brutal biker gang. Joined unexpectedly by their friends, Darren (Laz Alonso) and Malia (Roselyn Sanchez), Brea and John wage a desperate fight for their lives against a gang who will stop at nothing to protect its shocking and murderous secrets.
This is basically a home invasion picture with less organized thugs and bigger stakes if the wrong side wins. Unfortunately, as is the case with many of these movies, the incident could have been completely avoided if certain characters did certain things rather than instigate a war in which they’re completely outgunned. In spite of being shot well, the narrative isn’t super engaging. Brea is struggling with the current state of her affairs, which is meant to provide her character with more depth and help audiences connect to the obvious protagonist. Conversely, Darren is a self-centred jerk that inserts himself into situations where he’s not wanted or needed, so few are going to sympathize with him. It’s not until Brea is fighting for her life that this movie gains any steam or appeal, but then it’s full steam ahead until the end.
Special features include: “Journey into the Depths: Making Traffik”; and “Deon & Dante: The Look of Traffik.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
You Were Never Really Here
(Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
A traumatized veteran (Joaquin Phoenix
), unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe's nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.
Unlike many of his contemporaries, this movie doesn’t centre on violence even though there is a fair amount of it. Phoenix has frequent, jarring flashbacks to his past that in some ways inform his present occupation. This job is dirty but seemingly simple, until it turns out there was much more his employer kept from him and a lot of people start turning up dead. The truth is horrific, but the ending is almost entirely satisfying… until it gets kind of weird again. Phoenix is expectedly outstanding in the role, even though it’s unlike anything he’s ever really done in the past. But it’s partly for this reason that he excels in the challenge to be dark and quiet but still likeable.
There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)