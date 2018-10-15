Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment British mentalist Derren Brown is back stronger than ever with his new special "Sacrifice," which will be streaming on Netflix starting on October 19. Derren Brown in 'Sacrifice' Photo Courtesy of Netflix Sacrifice is very relevant especially in the times that we are living in today. Derren proves yet again to be a master of psychological technique, illusion, and manipulation. Without giving too much away, there is a twist that will leave the audience spellbound at the end of Sacrifice, and rightfully so. The Verdict Overall, Derren Brown is spectacular in Sacrifice. This Netflix special was extremely well-written, gripping and Brown commanded the viewer's attention the entire time. The whole team of people involved in this production did a superb job. Fans that enjoyed Brown's For more information on Derren Brown and his latest endeavors, check out his Derren Brown Photo courtesy of Netflix Read More: Derren Brown chatted with In this special, the internationally recognized mentalist and illusionist will try to take away a man's prejudices against a certain immigrant group using his undercover psychological techniques that will inevitably involve some form of "sacrifice," in an effort to create a "hero." Brown will challenge this man's beliefs in a clever yet subtle fashion.Sacrifice is very relevant especially in the times that we are living in today. Derren proves yet again to be a master of psychological technique, illusion, and manipulation. Without giving too much away, there is a twist that will leave the audience spellbound at the end of Sacrifice, and rightfully so.Overall, Derren Brown is spectacular in Sacrifice. This Netflix special was extremely well-written, gripping and Brown commanded the viewer's attention the entire time. The whole team of people involved in this production did a superb job.Fans that enjoyed Brown's Miracle , will love this new special even more. Brown manages to keep his material fresh, innovative and thought-provoking. Sacrifice garners five out of five stars.For more information on Derren Brown and his latest endeavors, check out his official website Derren Brown chatted with Digital Journal about his Netflix special Sacrifice, and the digital transformation of the entertainment business. More about derren brown, Sacrifice, Netflix, Special, Mentalist derren brown Sacrifice Netflix Special Mentalist Illusionist