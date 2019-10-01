Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - On October 1, this journalist had the distinct pleasure to review world-renowned British mentalist Derren Brown's show "Secret" on Broadway at the historic Cort Theatre. Brown is a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary magic and mentalism scene. It is gripping, clever, witty, and thoroughly entertaining. Without giving too much away, this is a show that one needs to see to believe. What makes it even more compelling is that he explains the reason for the title of his show at the very end, as he synthesizes everything together in an eloquent fashion. The Verdict Overall, Derren Brown was marvelous in his production of " Brown had the New York audience with him every step of the way, and they were in total awe of his talent. His "Secret" engagement is mesmerizing and it garners five out of five stars. For more information on Derren Brown's Secret, visit its Read More: Derren Brown chatted with This engagement was co-written by Brown, Andy Nyman, and Andrew O'Connor, while Nyman and O'Connor also served as co-directors. They all did an exceptional job on the script and the direction was superb. Brown was able to touch his viewers on an emotional level, and he incorporated them in his live demonstrations, which made it even more appealing, spontaneous and compelling.Brown is a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary magic and mentalism scene. It is gripping, clever, witty, and thoroughly entertaining. Without giving too much away, this is a show that one needs to see to believe. What makes it even more compelling is that he explains the reason for the title of his show at the very end, as he synthesizes everything together in an eloquent fashion.Overall, Derren Brown was marvelous in his production of " Secret " on Broadway. He sustained the audience's attention for well over two hours, and left most of them in goosebumps and baffled. The Cort Theatre provided a warm and intimate setting for a show of this caliber. Brown is highly recommended seeing on Broadway. He will certainly blow everybody's mind with his distinct presentation skills and psychological manipulation.Brown had the New York audience with him every step of the way, and they were in total awe of his talent. His "Secret" engagement is mesmerizing and it garners five out of five stars.For more information on Derren Brown's Secret, visit its official website : Derren Brown chatted with Digital Journal back in October of 2018. He spoke to this journalist about the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, offered advice to young and aspiring magicians and mentalists, and he defined the word success. More about derren brown, Secret, Broadway, New york, Engagement derren brown Secret Broadway New york Engagement Show