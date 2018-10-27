By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Beloved radio personality Delilah is the most listened-to women in America. She released her inspirational new book "One Heart at a Time." Delilah shares her insights about dealing with pain and overcoming loss, and it is the quintessential book about searching for a miracle and healing. It also shows how powerful prayer is and how one's faith can help one cope during life's hardest moments. The acclaimed radio queen discusses the impact of her son, Zack's, suicide in One Heart at a Time. Aside from being a radio host, Delilah is the founder of Each weekly, Delilah is listed to by eight to 10 million listeners across 161 stations in the U.S. She is a mother of 13 children, 10 of whom she adopted. In 2016, Delilah was inducted in the National Radio Hall of Fame. The Verdict Overall, Delilah has released an incredible book, One Heart at a Time. It is honest, powerful and very inspirational. It showcases her warm and genuine personality, and it is easy to read. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it will resonate well with her fans and readers. One Heart at a Time is a must-read for all, and it garners an A+ rating. To learn more about Delilah's new book One Heart at a Time, check out its Her book was released on October 16. It was published by RosettaBooks and it was distributed by Simon and Schuster. She takes her readers on a journey with her as she opens up about loss, love, and faith. She commands the reader's attention for all 248 pages, which can be read in two or three sittings at max.Delilah shares her insights about dealing with pain and overcoming loss, and it is the quintessential book about searching for a miracle and healing. It also shows how powerful prayer is and how one's faith can help one cope during life's hardest moments. The acclaimed radio queen discusses the impact of her son, Zack's, suicide in One Heart at a Time.Aside from being a radio host, Delilah is the founder of Point Hope , which was created in 2004 to be a voice for forgotten children and their families. This organization restores hope and provides purpose, in an effort to save people's lives.Each weekly, Delilah is listed to by eight to 10 million listeners across 161 stations in the U.S. She is a mother of 13 children, 10 of whom she adopted. In 2016, Delilah was inducted in the National Radio Hall of Fame.Overall, Delilah has released an incredible book, One Heart at a Time. It is honest, powerful and very inspirational. It showcases her warm and genuine personality, and it is easy to read. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it will resonate well with her fans and readers. One Heart at a Time is a must-read for all, and it garners an A+ rating.To learn more about Delilah's new book One Heart at a Time, check out its official website More about delilah, One Heart at a Time, Radio, Personality delilah One Heart at a Time Radio Personality