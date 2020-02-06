Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment "Dead Sound," starring veteran actor Jeff Kober, is a gripping thriller that will be released on DVD and digital in March via Uncork'd Entertainment. Kober (The Walking Dead and Buffy, the Vampire Slayer) stars as Stone alongside Brett Azar (Terminator series) as Chester and Matty Cardarople of Stranger Things as Harry. The cast of actors includes Caroline Day (Camilla), Ashley Austin Morris (Alexa), John Behlmann (Bobby), Eric Tabach (Topper), Matthew Gumley (Nicky), Noah Gaynor (Jake) and Sophie Faulkenberry (Ashley). Dead Sound deals with four best friends that know each other from boarding school. They decide to attend a huge blow-out high school graduation party on Block Island. When they get there, they realized that they missed the last ferry. They subsequently decide to hire a fishing boat to take them there; however, instead of embarking on an easy journey, they will experience a trip from hell. The captain and his first mate have no intention of taking the kids to Block Island. They will be challenged to stay alive and to return back to land. The Verdict Overall, Dead Sound is a gripping thriller that will certainly make viewers and fans stream out loud. Everybody needs to buckle up since this will be one bumpy and bloody fishing boat ride. Jeff Kober is convincing and steals every scene he is in. Dead Sound garners a B+ rating. Dead Sound is directed by Tony Glazer, and it was co-written by Jon Adler and Ted Weihman; moreover, it will be released on March 3. Particularly impressive about this compelling horror film is that it was inspired by true events.Kober (The Walking Dead and Buffy, the Vampire Slayer) stars as Stone alongside Brett Azar (Terminator series) as Chester and Matty Cardarople of Stranger Things as Harry. The cast of actors includes Caroline Day (Camilla), Ashley Austin Morris (Alexa), John Behlmann (Bobby), Eric Tabach (Topper), Matthew Gumley (Nicky), Noah Gaynor (Jake) and Sophie Faulkenberry (Ashley).Dead Sound deals with four best friends that know each other from boarding school. They decide to attend a huge blow-out high school graduation party on Block Island. When they get there, they realized that they missed the last ferry.They subsequently decide to hire a fishing boat to take them there; however, instead of embarking on an easy journey, they will experience a trip from hell. The captain and his first mate have no intention of taking the kids to Block Island. They will be challenged to stay alive and to return back to land.Overall, Dead Sound is a gripping thriller that will certainly make viewers and fans stream out loud. Everybody needs to buckle up since this will be one bumpy and bloody fishing boat ride. Jeff Kober is convincing and steals every scene he is in. Dead Sound garners a B+ rating. More about Dead Sound, Jeff Kober, Actor, Thriller Dead Sound Jeff Kober Actor Thriller