Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The thriller "Dead Love," written by Emanuel Isler and Chad Israel, is a noteworthy horror film. Digital Journal has the scoop. Grayson Low portrays Brandon, who is a train engineer, who suffers the loss of his mother, who killed herself. He goes to the funeral home, owned by Katarina (played by Kate Linder), and he meets Fiona, who develops an interest in him. They are both music aficionados, which enhances the great chemistry that they have. The more involved he gets with Fiona, the more disturbing his nightmares would get. Kate Linder Charles Bush Linder is also transformative in her role as Katarina, since the veteran actress portrays her with great intensity and depth, in a character that is very different from the beloved Esther Valentine on The Young and The Restless. Without giving too much away, Dead Love has a surprise twist at the end that will blow viewers away. The Verdict Overall, Dead Love was solid from start to finish. The script by Emanuel Isler and Chad Israel was extremely well written. Grayson Low and Kate Linder, in particular, delivered spell-binding acting performances, and Nicole Elizabeth Olson was a triumph. There are many layers and depth to the complex characters in the movie, and all actors execute their roles well. It is a film about mourning, lust, and death, and it is filled with mystery and suspense. Dead Love is recommended for fans of thrillers and horror films. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Directors Colin Floom and Greg Nemer did a convincing job directing the film. The main cast features daytime queen Kate Linder (The Young and The Restless) as Katarina, as well as Nicole Elizabeth Olson as Fiona, Grayson Low as Brandon, Bob Buckley as Lassiter, and Elias Harger.Grayson Low portrays Brandon, who is a train engineer, who suffers the loss of his mother, who killed herself. He goes to the funeral home, owned by Katarina (played by Kate Linder), and he meets Fiona, who develops an interest in him. They are both music aficionados, which enhances the great chemistry that they have. The more involved he gets with Fiona, the more disturbing his nightmares would get.Linder is also transformative in her role as Katarina, since the veteran actress portrays her with great intensity and depth, in a character that is very different from the beloved Esther Valentine on The Young and The Restless. Without giving too much away, Dead Love has a surprise twist at the end that will blow viewers away.Overall, Dead Love was solid from start to finish. The script by Emanuel Isler and Chad Israel was extremely well written. Grayson Low and Kate Linder, in particular, delivered spell-binding acting performances, and Nicole Elizabeth Olson was a triumph. There are many layers and depth to the complex characters in the movie, and all actors execute their roles well. It is a film about mourning, lust, and death, and it is filled with mystery and suspense. Dead Love is recommended for fans of thrillers and horror films. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about dead love, Horror, Film, Kate Linder, Thriller dead love Horror Film Kate Linder Thriller