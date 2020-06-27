Email
article imageReview: 'Days of our Lives' on NBC wins two 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Entertainment
On June 26, the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards were held remotely, but they were televised on CBS. "Days of our Lives" won two Daytime Emmy Awards.
Days of Our Lives was nominated for a total of 22 Daytime Emmy Awards this year. The digital drama categories will be streamed in an additional virtual ceremony on July 19; moreover, the children's, animation, family viewing, and lifestyle programming categories will be streamed in a separate ceremony on July 26 that will also be held remotely.
Olivia Rose Keegan won for "Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives on NBC. She bested such "Younger Performer" nominees as Thia Megia (Days of Our Lives), Katelyn MacMullen (General Hospital), Eden McCoy (General Hospital), and Sasha Calle (The Young and The Restless).
This marked Keegan's third career Daytime Emmy nomination, and first-ever win.
In addition, the music supervisors (Paul Antonelli and Steve Reinhardt) and composers (Ken Corday and D. Brent Nelson) of Days of our Lives won the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series."
Days of Our Lives on NBC
'Days of Our Lives' on NBC
NBC Universal
To learn more about Days of Our Lives or to stream the show online, check out the official NBC website.
