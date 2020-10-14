"I Do" is the quintessential love ballad and David Allen Buckner sings it beautifully. He allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine, and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners. This deserves to become a staple at future wedding ceremonies.
The Verdict
Overall, David Allen Buckner
charms on his latest country single "I Do." It garners two thumbs up.
