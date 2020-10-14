Email
Review: David Allen Buckner releases delightful country single 'I Do'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter David Allen Buckner released his new original single, the poignant "I Do." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"I Do" is the quintessential love ballad and David Allen Buckner sings it beautifully. He allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine, and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners. This deserves to become a staple at future wedding ceremonies.
His latest single "I Do" is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, David Allen Buckner charms on his latest country single "I Do." It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about David Allen Buckner and his new single "I Do," check out his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.
