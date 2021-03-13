Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On March 12, actor David A. Gregory ("One Life to Live" fame) was spotlighted in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark." Digital Journal has the scoop. Most recently, Gregory received an Honorable Mention for "First Time Screenwriter" (Feature) at the Los Angeles Film Awards for writing The Hobby Horse Kid. "It feels good," he admitted. "Sometimes, you are never sure what people are going to pay attention to and what people are going to like. I wrote a script four years ago, but it was similar to a movie that came out at the time, and I didn't do anything with it." "Then, the pandemic hit, and I pulled it out again and I started submitting it and it got some nice recognition from the Los Angeles Film Awards," Gregory said. "I am at a place in my life where I want to be able to do things with these scripts. The true award is to be able to have the movie made or to be able to work as a writer in the first place. If I can turn this into jobs for myself and for other people that would be the icing on the cake." To catch their entire interview with David A. Gregory, To learn more about actor and filmmaker David A. Gregory NBC Universal Media, LLC "Daytime After Dark" is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. He opened up about his career in the daytime soap world, and he spoke about his recent recognition in the Los Angeles Film Awards.Most recently, Gregory received an Honorable Mention for "First Time Screenwriter" (Feature) at the Los Angeles Film Awards for writing The Hobby Horse Kid. "It feels good," he admitted. "Sometimes, you are never sure what people are going to pay attention to and what people are going to like. I wrote a script four years ago, but it was similar to a movie that came out at the time, and I didn't do anything with it.""Then, the pandemic hit, and I pulled it out again and I started submitting it and it got some nice recognition from the Los Angeles Film Awards," Gregory said. "I am at a place in my life where I want to be able to do things with these scripts. The true award is to be able to have the movie made or to be able to work as a writer in the first place. If I can turn this into jobs for myself and for other people that would be the icing on the cake."To catch their entire interview with David A. Gregory, click here To learn more about actor and filmmaker David A. Gregory , follow him on Twitter and Instagram More about David A Gregory, Daytime After Dark, Radio, Show, Actor David A Gregory Daytime After Dark Radio Show Actor one life to live