Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, and filmmaker Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek") did a superb job hosting "Saturday Night Live" on February 6. Digital Journal has the recap.

In his opening monologue, Levy opened up about how his life changed for the better following the commercial success of Schitt's Creek. He acknowledged that his life has changed in both positive and negative ways, such as more people viewing the show Schitt's Creek, as well as people are screaming "ew" when they see him walking on the street.

He took the audience on a tour with him and noted that they have been adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols in the studio. The inclusion of his father, Eugene Levy, who was in a glass isolation box, was an added treat during the opening monologue.

"Super Bowl Pod" was another witty skit, where Levy gathers with friends and questions whether or not they should all be hanging out together. "God, I feel so free," Levy said, once he takes his mask off. He noted that he is on "quarantine burnout."

Those friends reveal to him that they have participated in such activities as wrestling, flying to different places, and even massaging mouths.

One of the highlights was the "Zillow" spoof, where real estate listings serve as a new medium of satisfying people's fantasies, especially the ones that are in their thirties.

Judging from the success of his debut, Dan Levy was incredible and appeared like a natural, where it is evident that this is what he was born to do: entertain people (and during the COVID-19 era, it is when people need an escape the most). Hopefully, this will be Dan's first of many times hosting Saturday Night Live.

Dan Levy of 'Schitt's Creek' hosts 'Saturday Night Live'
Photo Courtesy of NBC

In other Dan Levy news, he just scored his first-ever Golden Globe nomination for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role" for Schitt's Creek; moreover, he secured two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series" and for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series" for his acting work in Schitt's Creek.

To learn more about Emmy award-winning entertainer Dan Levy, follow him on

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers was featured as a special musical guest on the show.