Los Angeles - On January 25, the 17th annual G'Day USA Los Angeles dinner took place, which brought together Australian and American entertainers and celebrities to support relief and recovery efforts for the Australian bushfires. Actor Hugh Jackman shared a compilation of messages of support from across the United States that emphasizes the special relationship between our countries with messages of perseverance, rehabilitation, and recovery. Dame Oliva Newton-John took the stage with John Travolta to share their favorite things about Australia. "The people of Australia have this incredible ability to take responsibility for each other, as they have with these fires, and they take it to the world." "To be responsible for others and see the global picture, and it deeply moves me. The beaches, the bay, the Great Barrier Reef, it's all utterly amazing," John Travolta said. Travolta and his Grease co-star encouraged everybody to support Australia by visiting soon highlighting the many areas that have not been affected by the fires"We can all support the people and wildlife of Australia. It is tragic but the Ozzies have the spirit and we thank everyone for their support," she said. Dame Olivia was actually at the very first G'Day event, which was held in this room, 17 years ago, however, this one is the most special one for her. The night ended with an emotional rendition of "I Still Call Australia Home." The song was begun by Colin Hay, and everybody else joined in, including Hugh Sheridan, Delta Goodrem, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, Paul Hogan, Baiwa Kazil, Sharna Burgess; moreover, the whole room stood up and joined in song, and this showcases the close bond between the United States and Australia. To learn more about the American Australian Association's Australian Bushfire Relief Fund for the Australian Red Cross or Australian Wildlife Fire Fund for WIRES, Wildlife Victoria and ZAA, check out the following All of the funds that were raised from the event were directed to the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund and Australian Wildlife Fire Fund, which is established by G'Day USA founding partner, the American Australian Association.