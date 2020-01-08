Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Cynthia Watros has delivered a captivating performance in Valentin and Nina's wedding scenes that took place in Wyndemere in the ABC daytime drama "General Hospital." Her character is wrestling with many mixed emotions since she doesn't want to hurt Charlotte. Nina also comes clean to Valentin revealing to him that she knew how low he went to make her happy (by swapping DNA at her deceased mother's funeral, just to pass Sasha as her own biological daughter). Ever since She is able to humanize such a complex character and portrays her in a genuine and vulnerable fashion. Most recently, she was able to join forces with another powerhouse actress Maura West (who plays Ava Jerome on General Hospital), and they have been shaking things up in Port Charles. Everything Anytime that Cynthia Watros is in a wedding dress, one can expect a tour de force performance from her as Nina Reeves. Right before they are about to exchange vows, Nina gives Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) one final chance to come clean if he is hiding any secrets from her. Valentin reassures her that he isn't hiding anything. (This entire time, she knew what he did thanks to her of her aunt Liesl).Her character is wrestling with many mixed emotions since she doesn't want to hurt Charlotte. Nina also comes clean to Valentin revealing to him that she knew how low he went to make her happy (by swapping DNA at her deceased mother's funeral, just to pass Sasha as her own biological daughter).Ever since Cynthia Watros checked into General Hospital this spring as Nina, she has been killing it and has delivered some of the finest acting performances the show has seen in recent years.She is able to humanize such a complex character and portrays her in a genuine and vulnerable fashion. Most recently, she was able to join forces with another powerhouse actress Maura West (who plays Ava Jerome on General Hospital), and they have been shaking things up in Port Charles.Everything Cynthia Watros has done on the show is worthy of an Emmy reel, so one should not be surprised if she scores an Emmy nomination for her acting work in this year's upcoming ceremony. More about Cynthia Watros, General hospital, Abc, Daytime, Drama Cynthia Watros General hospital Abc Daytime Drama