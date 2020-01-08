Anytime that Cynthia Watros is in a wedding dress, one can expect a tour de force performance from her as Nina Reeves. Right before they are about to exchange vows, Nina gives Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) one final chance to come clean if he is hiding any secrets from her. Valentin reassures her that he isn't hiding anything. (This entire time, she knew what he did thanks to her of her aunt Liesl).
Her character is wrestling with many mixed emotions since she doesn't want to hurt Charlotte. Nina also comes clean to Valentin revealing to him that she knew how low he went to make her happy (by swapping DNA at her deceased mother's funeral, just to pass Sasha as her own biological daughter).
this spring as Nina, she has been killing it and has delivered some of the finest acting performances the show has seen in recent years.
She is able to humanize such a complex character and portrays her in a genuine and vulnerable fashion. Most recently, she was able to join forces with another powerhouse actress Maura West (who plays Ava Jerome on General Hospital
), and they have been shaking things up in Port Charles.
has done on the show is worthy of an Emmy reel, so one should not be surprised if she scores an Emmy nomination for her acting work in this year's upcoming ceremony.