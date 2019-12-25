Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Cynthia Watros has respectfully taken over the role of Nina Reeves on "General Hospital" on ABC. In the last few months, Watros has made the complex role of Nina her own. She proves that she is dynamic and versatile actress. Watros nailed the wedding scene and knocked it out of the ballpark when she learned the truth about Sasha not being her biological daughter. That scene in itself is pure Emmy bait and Watros deserves to be nominated for an Emmy at the upcoming 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. Watros is a true force to be reckoned with, and she is the epitome of class, grace, and elegance on daytime television. Equally impressive are Watros' scenes opposite Ava Jerome (played by Maura West) as they join forces together. That was when they came to the startling realization that Nikolas Cassadine may still be alive since Watros discovered his ring with the Cassadine crest on it. Another emotional highpoint was when Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) tells Nina the truth about how Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) faked Sasha's DNA test, and once again, Watros is a revelation, especially since her acting performance runs the gamut. Watros and Gati have great acting chemistry together as niece and aunt respectively. In the beginning when Watros was recast as Nina Reeves (after Michelle Stafford exited the role to reprise her character Phyllis on The Young and The Restless), it was evident that Watros did not want to upstage Stafford since she has a great deal of respect for her work.In the last few months, Watros has made the complex role of Nina her own. She proves that she is dynamic and versatile actress. Watros nailed the wedding scene and knocked it out of the ballpark when she learned the truth about Sasha not being her biological daughter. That scene in itself is pure Emmy bait and Watros deserves to be nominated for an Emmy at the upcoming 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. Watros is a true force to be reckoned with, and she is the epitome of class, grace, and elegance on daytime television.Equally impressive are Watros' scenes opposite Ava Jerome (played by Maura West) as they join forces together. That was when they came to the startling realization that Nikolas Cassadine may still be alive since Watros discovered his ring with the Cassadine crest on it.Another emotional highpoint was when Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) tells Nina the truth about how Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) faked Sasha's DNA test, and once again, Watros is a revelation, especially since her acting performance runs the gamut. Watros and Gati have great acting chemistry together as niece and aunt respectively. More about Cynthia Watros, Nina Reeves, General hospital, Actress, Emmy Cynthia Watros Nina Reeves General hospital Actress Emmy