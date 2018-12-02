Email
article imageReview: 'Cupid's Match' is a strong online series on CW Seed Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The pilot of "Cupid's Match" is available on CW Seed, which is the streaming sister network of CW. It was created by author Lauren Palphreyman.
Cupid's Match deals with a high school student, 17-year-old Lila Black (played by Michel Janse), finding herself matched up with Cupid, who is played by actor Robert Palmer Walker.
Black is immersed in a supernatural world of lust and betrayal, and according to legend, adverse things will happen to Black if she falls in love with Cupid, who finds himself tempting her.
The cast of actors (comprised of Robert Palmer Watkins, Michel Janse, and Dane Oliver) is strong, and they play their characters well; moreover, the distinct storyline of Cupid's Match stands out. It sustains the viewer's attention for its entire nine-minute duration, and it makes viewers want to see more. Hopefully, there will be more episodes in this online series in the near future.
The Verdict
Overall, the pilot of Cupid's Match seems very promising, and it demonstrates a great deal of potential. It is recommended for fans of fantasy, mystery, suspense, romance, drama and the supernatural. Most importantly, it is giving the actual story by Lauren Palphreyman a chance, and rightfully so, especially since the book went viral last year (accumulating over 40 million hits online). Fans of The Vampire Diaries will certainly find this series enjoyable. This pilot garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
