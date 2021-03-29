Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Country Comfort," created by Caryn Lucas, is a heartwarming new series on the streaming service Netflix that stars Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian. Digital Journal has the scoop. Bailey has an attitude of perseverance and loads of Southern charm, which resonates well with Beau's five children. She forms a bond with the kids and is able to navigate the family dynamics and she becomes a mother figure in their lives. Particularly impressive about these children is that they are all musically gifted, and they help her reclaim her love for music as well. All of the young actors in this series are delightful, and they all bring something unique to the table: Ricardo Hurtado as Tuck, Janet Varney is able to provide some comic relief as Beau's girlfriend Summer. Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes (who is married to Eddie Cibrian in real life) also makes a cameo in this series as herself. In addition, the music in this series is remarkable, compliments to all of the actors and singers for doing a marvelous job, especially when they perform "I Need You," "When Will I Be Loved," and "Bless the Broken Road." The Verdict Overall, Country Comfort is a pleasant, engaging, and uplifting series on Netflix that is ideal for the whole family. The entire cast is noteworthy and memorable. The viewer can slightly recall Full House meets The Nanny meets The Sound of Music, all coupled with a country twist. This is a series that is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Katharine McPhee stars as Bailey, an aspiring country artist whose career and personal life get derailed after she gets kicked out of her band by her boyfriend, Boone (Eric Balfour) who also breaks up with her. She takes on a new job as a nanny for Beau (Eddie Cibrian), a rugged cowboy named Beau, who has five children, who is raising them by himself in his ranch, which is known as Harmony Hills.Bailey has an attitude of perseverance and loads of Southern charm, which resonates well with Beau's five children. She forms a bond with the kids and is able to navigate the family dynamics and she becomes a mother figure in their lives. Particularly impressive about these children is that they are all musically gifted, and they help her reclaim her love for music as well.All of the young actors in this series are delightful, and they all bring something unique to the table: Ricardo Hurtado as Tuck, Jamie Martin Mann as Brody, Griffin McIntyre as Dylan, and the adorable girls Shiloh Verrico and Pyper Braun, who play Cassidy and Chloe respectively. It is exciting to watch all of their relationships and character development evolve from episode to episode.Janet Varney is able to provide some comic relief as Beau's girlfriend Summer. Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes (who is married to Eddie Cibrian in real life) also makes a cameo in this series as herself.In addition, the music in this series is remarkable, compliments to all of the actors and singers for doing a marvelous job, especially when they perform "I Need You," "When Will I Be Loved," and "Bless the Broken Road."Overall, Country Comfort is a pleasant, engaging, and uplifting series on Netflix that is ideal for the whole family. The entire cast is noteworthy and memorable. The viewer can slightly recall Full House meets The Nanny meets The Sound of Music, all coupled with a country twist. This is a series that is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about country star, Netflix, Katharine McPhee, eddie cibrian country star Netflix Katharine McPhee eddie cibrian