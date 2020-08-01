Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Coop & Cami Ask the World" actress Rebecca Metz was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show." Digital Journal has the scoop. She is known for her role as Tressa on the FX television comedy-drama series Better Things, Melinda on the Showtime television series Shameless. She is known for the variety of roles that she has taken in her career. "It's nice to have a steady job over the last few years, but I like to keep things interesting," she said. In her personal life, she revealed that her parents are both classically-trained singers, and that she got married in a zoo in Santa Barbara, California. "Music has been a big part of my life," Metz admitted. Once the pandemic subsides, Metz is really looking forward to going back to work again. "I am excited to be around people again," she said. "I can't wait to get back to work." For more information on actress Metz plays the role of Jenna Wrather, Coop and Cami's single mother on the hit Disney show Coop & Cami Ask the World. She was interviewed by Telly award-winning host Donna Drake. "I play Jenna Wrather in Coop & Cami Ask the World, she is the mother of four Wrather children and one friend next door, who is always there, so basically five children. She is really cool, she's a single, working mom," she said. "I feel honored and a great responsibility to play. She's flawed and cranky sometimes, and I really love her. This role has been a really surprising detour, and it was more fun than I ever thought it would be."She is known for her role as Tressa on the FX television comedy-drama series Better Things, Melinda on the Showtime television series Shameless. She is known for the variety of roles that she has taken in her career. "It's nice to have a steady job over the last few years, but I like to keep things interesting," she said.In her personal life, she revealed that her parents are both classically-trained singers, and that she got married in a zoo in Santa Barbara, California. "Music has been a big part of my life," Metz admitted.Once the pandemic subsides, Metz is really looking forward to going back to work again. "I am excited to be around people again," she said. "I can't wait to get back to work."For more information on actress Rebecca Metz , follow her on Instagram and her official homepage More about Coop & Cami Ask The World, Rebecca Metz, Actress, Shameless Coop amp Cami Ask Th... Rebecca Metz Actress Shameless