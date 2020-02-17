Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Constance Towers is a revelation on 'General Hospital' as Helena Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Entertainment
On February 14, veteran actress Constance Towers reprised her role as the villainous Helena Cassadine on the soap opera "General Hospital."
While Helena's character has been deceased for a few years, she continues to wreak havoc in Port Charles. In this episode, Helena torments Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) from beyond the grave.
Constance Towers is a revelation in these scenes, especially when Valentin opens up to her about finding out that he is not a Cassadine. Helena finds joy in Valentin's sorrow, and she comes clean with other information that is of interest to him.
Valentin confronts Helena's ghost about hiding the codicil in her portrait as a test for her grandson Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). She acknowledged that the fortune was always meant for her great-grandson, Spencer. "That was the goal," she admitted.
With this revelation, Helena noted that she has "succeeded beyond her wildest dreams," and that infuriates Valentin even more.
Tune in to see what Valentin Cassadine will do next on the hit daytime drama General Hospital on ABC.
More about Constance Towers, General hospital, Helena Cassadine, Abc, Daytime
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Dame Olivia Newton-John performs for Fire Fight Australia Special
US offers Iraq a partial withdrawal of its troops
Scientists explore why bat viruses are so deadly
Review: k.d. lang spectacular at Fire Fight Australia benefit concert Special
Review: Carie Karavas steals the show at 'Sunday Funnies' in Bellmore Special
Essential Science: Turning smartphones into micro-laboratories
German conservatives fire starting gun in race to succeed Merkel
Novel coronavirus is very similar to SARS-CoV
China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus treatment
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen amazing at Fire Fight Australia benefit Special