On February 14, veteran actress Constance Towers reprised her role as the villainous Helena Cassadine on the soap opera "General Hospital."
While Helena's character has been deceased for a few years, she continues to wreak havoc in Port Charles. In this episode, Helena torments Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) from beyond the grave.
Constance Towers is a revelation in these scenes, especially when Valentin opens up to her about finding out that he is not a Cassadine. Helena finds joy in Valentin's sorrow, and she comes clean with other information that is of interest to him.
Valentin confronts Helena's ghost about hiding the codicil in her portrait as a test for her grandson Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). She acknowledged that the fortune was always meant for her great-grandson, Spencer. "That was the goal," she admitted.
With this revelation, Helena noted that she has "succeeded beyond her wildest dreams," and that infuriates Valentin even more.
Tune in to see what Valentin Cassadine will do next on the hit daytime drama General Hospital on ABC.