Bellmore - On October 20, stand-up comedian Neko White headlined Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island.

John Trueson returned as host, and fellow comedians Joey Rinaldi and Gianmarco Soresi (who delivered a superb lengthy opening number) served as White's opening acts, where they were able to warm up the stage for the headliner.

As White began his set, he discussed the diversity in the venue tonight, and he acknowledged that the #MeToo movement has gone too far, especially since it has made many white guys "uncomfortable."

He poked fun at women in trains, where they would have a seat for every single personal belonging of theirs, and he expressed his disdain towards dogs that their owners put them in strollers. He noted that in such situations, the dog is scared and confused.

White shared that he is from Harlem and that his neighborhood is "gentrified," which means that people with money moved in. He also offered his insights about the thought of teachers with guns and how our society has gone "gun crazy." Originally, he enjoyed doing political jokes, but he has acknowledged that people have gotten overly sensitive.

Other topics he opened up about included how he handled his past relationships, and how he has always been a fan of yarmulkes, which he described as "cool hats."

The Verdict

Overall, Neko White's comedic set at Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage was witty and a great deal of fun. White tackled on many important issues that are pertinent to the times that we are living in today, and he executed his jokes in a clever fashion. White is worth seeing at any comedy club that he performs. His set garnered an A rating.