Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Comedian Carie Karavas warms up the stage for Mike Marino Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Levittown - On March 30, Greek-American comedian Carie Karavas performed at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. She emceed the evening.
Karavas shared the stage with such stand-up comedians as Mario Bosco, Marco Assante and headliner Mike Marino.
She opened her set by making fun of people with that have few teeth and bad breath. She was also bold enough to mention her weight issues and how her family all got together to purchase her a gym membership as a holiday present. Karavas noted that the older she gets, she sweats in more places than she thought were possible. Other topics she made jokes about included her husband's eating habits and IKEA.
The Verdict
Overall, Carie Karavas was sensational at Governor's Comedy Club. One can always count on this Greek-American comic to put on a fun and entertaining set at any venue that she performs, in any capacity. She really kicked off the night on a high note for Mike Marino. Her set garnered two thumbs up. Well done.
To learn more about stand-up comedian Carie Karavas, check out her Facebook page.
More about carie karavas, mike marino, Comedian, governor's, Levittown
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Baked Alaska? Not hardly, but Alaska is having a heatwave
US and Russia leading opponents of ban on killer robots
Supporters, opponents of Venezuela's government rally amid blackouts
Thousands march in Italy against anti-gay, anti-abortion group
Op-Ed: Australia’s first locally designed and made EVs ready to roll
SASI to host 2019 Blue Party GALA at Villa Lombardi's in Holbrook
Adam Lambert makes his new relationship official on social media
Less than one-third of businesses plan to invest in AI: Survey
Endolysin technology looks set to replace antibiotics
Extent of the damage from Midwest floods could top $3 billion