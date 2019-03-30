Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - On March 30, Greek-American comedian Carie Karavas performed at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. She emceed the evening. She opened her set by making fun of people with that have few teeth and bad breath. She was also bold enough to mention her weight issues and how her family all got together to purchase her a gym membership as a holiday present. Karavas noted that the older she gets, she sweats in more places than she thought were possible. Other topics she made jokes about included her husband's eating habits and IKEA. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about stand-up comedian Carie Karavas, check out her Karavas shared the stage with such stand-up comedians as Mario Bosco, Marco Assante and headliner Mike Marino She opened her set by making fun of people with that have few teeth and bad breath. She was also bold enough to mention her weight issues and how her family all got together to purchase her a gym membership as a holiday present. Karavas noted that the older she gets, she sweats in more places than she thought were possible. Other topics she made jokes about included her husband's eating habits and IKEA.Overall, Carie Karavas was sensational at Governor's Comedy Club. One can always count on this Greek-American comic to put on a fun and entertaining set at any venue that she performs, in any capacity. She really kicked off the night on a high note for Mike Marino . Her set garnered two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about stand-up comedian Carie Karavas, check out her Facebook page More about carie karavas, mike marino, Comedian, governor's, Levittown carie karavas mike marino Comedian governor s Levittown