This week, actor Chris Van Etten ("General Hospital") delivered a powerful performance as a guest star in the latest episode of "68 Whiskey" on the Paramount Network. In this emotional 68 Whiskey episode, entitled "Trouble In River City," Van Etten played the character Louisville and he re-enacted the moment that he lost both of his legs, and then he begs the medics to mail a letter (closure) that he wrote to his wife. Most impressive about this episode is that it was based on his own experience, where he lost both of his legs in an I.E.D explosion in Afghanistan in 2012. Van Etten's acting performance in 68 Whiskey is gripping and devastating and it hits viewers like a shot in the heart. The viewer can't help but feel sympathy for him. What makes this episode even more compelling is that the contents of the letter that he wrote to his wife will be disclosed towards the end of the episode (and read in his own voice), and those are scenes that should not be missed. Van Etten is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. U.S. marine vet Chris Van Etten is known for his acting work on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital as Chet Driscoll.