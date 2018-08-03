Special By By Sarah Gopaul 40 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include the final chapter in an epic saga; a reboot that changes the rules a little; a series that questions our very existence; and a goofy B-movie about carnivorous fish. Counterpart: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Much like the film Parallel Doors, this series examines how people’s lives can differ if at some point they’ve made a different decision and their paths diverged. On one side, Howard is a compassionate, boring, worker bee content with mundanity; on the other, he’s a shrewd, callous agent who’s alienated his loved ones. However, as the narrative progresses, the differences in their worlds and the people in them becomes increasingly problematic. Finding themselves fascinated or appalled by their others’ existences, they’re simultaneously drawn to the things they’ve lost on their side that still exist on the other. As the subterfuge between the two sides is further revealed, the show gains complexity and intrigue. It’s also very impressive to watch Simmons define and distinguish the two Howards simply by varying their mannerisms and speech. Special features include: “Season Outlook”; and “Inside the World of Counterpart.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Dark Crimes (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This is the story of a down-and-out detective who becomes obsessed with a case that could put the last nail in his career’s coffin. Tadek has been warned not to reopen this case, but he becomes fixated on proving Kozlov’s guilt and putting him behind bars. However, he allows himself to get so absorbed into the details of the sex ring and the murder that he repels his family and cannot maintain objectivity regarding those involved. The film is dark, visually and metaphorically, and the narrative is weighed down by many layers of deception and ambiguity. At times it feels like Tadek’s investigation is going nowhere, only for him to turn the corner and make another connection in the case. Carrey’s brooding appearance is surpassed by his even broodier performance, which culminates in the necessary conclusion. Special features include: making-of featurette. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Night of the Virgin (DVD) MVD Visual This is a completely off-the-wall horror-comedy about a one-night stand gone horribly wrong. After several rejections over the course of the night, Nico is happy to go home with the woman his friends dub “grandma.” Even though her repulsive apartment and regard for cockroaches should have sent him running home, he makes the ultimate mistake of sticking it out and hoping for the best – which turns out to be barely surviving an ancient ritual to resurrect a forgotten goddess while Medea’s angry boyfriend threatens to rip off his limbs. The whole thing is disgusting and absurd, but you almost can’t help but laugh at its ludicrousness. There are no special features. (MVD Visual) Overboard (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This is a reimagining of the beloved 80’s rom-com starring Special features include: commentary by writer-director Rob Greenberg, writer-producer Bob Fisher, and producer Benjamin Odell; “Chemistry Is Comedy”; “Culture Clash”; and “Captains of the Ship: Bob & Rob.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Piranha II: The Spawning (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This nonsensical cross between piranhas and flying fish makes for ridiculous rather than scary predators. Taking boaters by surprise, the leaping carnivores latch onto their victims’ neck or face, quickly multiplying and eventually leaving a gruesome, half-eaten corpse. These creature features are usually one part fun and one part horror as the absurdity of the plot is increased by the necessities of a low budget and its resulting practical effects. But in his directorial debut, Special features include: interview with actor Ricky Paull Goldin; interview with special effects artist Brian Wade; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Star Wars Rebels: The Complete Fourth Season (Blu-ray) Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios The final season to this excellent series doesn’t necessarily concern itself with wrapping up all their storylines, but rather letting the characters’ paths reach another level of maturity and purpose. Sabine’s past plays an important role in their current battle against the empire, while Hera and Kaanan’s future is often in the balance. Ezra is growing into a competent leader, though his confidence is still delicate and at-risk of being broken. Thrawn and Emperor Palpatine are much more present this season as they increase their efforts to crush the Resistance, who are becoming more interested in why the Empire is foraging cabarian crystals. Thrawn and Emperor Palpatine are much more present this season as they increase their efforts to crush the Resistance, who are becoming more interested in why the Empire is foraging cabarian crystals. In the end, the characters face some difficult challenges and losses before ultimately showing a brief, meaningful flash-forward that unquestionably leaves a lasting impression.Special features include: six commentaries featuring executive producer Dave Filoni; "Ghosts of Legend"; "Force of Rebellion"; "Kevin Kiner: The Rebel Symphony"; and "Rebels Recon." (Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios)