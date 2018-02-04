Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Entertainment Huntington - On February 3, the acclaimed male revue, Chippendales, performed at The Paramount in Huntington, as part of their "About Last Night 2018" World Tour. They went on to role play as construction workers, as Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" was played in the background, and they gave several lucky ladies private lap dances. Judging from their reactions, those women were in Chippendales heaven. Cody Canyon showcased his prowess on vocals as he sang Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," while several of the Chippendales members were dressed as Navy officers, where in the end, they stripped to their patriotic briefs (which sported American flags on them). Rhodes hosted a fun game show, where four women were invited on stage to fulfill a few tasks with the exotic dancers, where the winning lady received Chippendales merchandise as their prize. They subsequently joked that the winner beat out some "stiff competition." "Are you ready to see these guys dance?" Rhodes asked, and the answer was a resounding yes. They danced to "Uptown Funk," where a psychedelic backdrop displayed on the televised screen. They encouraged audience participation in this song, and they went out into the crowd. Tory was very impressive with his break-dancing skills and ability to perform backflips. Then, several members of the Chippendales took on the role of police officers, where they cuffed a girl on stage, as they danced to "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Canyon subsequently portrayed Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey, which was well-received. "Make some noise for Christian Grey! Cody Canyon," Justin Rhodes said. The Chippendales went on to thank the crowd for coming out to celebrate birthdays, divorces, bachelorette parties and girls night, with them. "Who wants to party with the Chippendales tonight?" Rhodes asked, and the audience went nuts. They continued with a rowdy and fun rendition of "Despacito," accompanied by a dance number. After a brief intermission, they returned for the second act of their show, which kicked off with the Chippendales as firefighters. They went on to dance to Usher's "More," and a guitar solo by Mozart (where he was reminiscent of Slash, and that ought to be taken as a compliment). Country music fans and listeners were treated to the Chippendales performing Big & Rich's spitfire "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)," where they were dressed appropriately as cowboys. It is safe to say that they got the two-step moves to the tee. "How loud can we make it here tonight?" Rhodes asked. "Show me some noise!" he shouted. "We have some country fans in the house!" Chippendales Chippendales Rhodes went on to reiterate his gratitude for the audience on behalf of the entire Chippendales cast. He shared that it was his childhood dream to always be in a boy band. He noted that he is fortunate enough to have the stage, the lights, and the microphone, and asked them one simple question. "Can we make my childhood dream come true tonight?" Rhodes asked, and that question was met with a raucous response. "This is your Chippendales boy band," Rhodes said, where he was joined by several members, who sang such boy band classics with him such as the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," "I Want it That Way," "Larger Than Life" and "Shape of My Heart." They also tipped their hates to New Kids on the Block with "Step by Step" and "You Got It (The Right Stuff)." Their boy band set earned them a standing ovation from Long Island crowd, and most importantly, Rhodes was able to live out his childhood boy band dream at The Paramount. Beloved radio personality The Verdict Overall, Chippendales were able to heat things up at The Paramount in Huntington, despite the chilly weather outside. This show marked this journalist's first male revue ever, and it certainly surpassed all of his expectations. The entire production was superb from start to finish, and it was extremely well-crafted. The energy in the room was palpable. All eight performers deserved a round of applause for a job well done. It is evident that all of their hard work and time they put into it learning the dance numbers and singing routines has paid off. The same holds true for their crew, who put everything together, and ensured that the show ran smoothly. The biggest misconception about the Chippendales is that their shows are solely for women, but that's not true. Last night, several female audience members brought their boyfriends, fiancés, friends and husbands with them. Rhodes asked, and that question was met with a raucous response."This is your Chippendales boy band," Rhodes said, where he was joined by several members, who sang such boy band classics with him such as the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," "I Want it That Way," "Larger Than Life" and "Shape of My Heart." They also tipped their hates to New Kids on the Block with "Step by Step" and "You Got It (The Right Stuff)." Their boy band set earned them a standing ovation from Long Island crowd, and most importantly, Rhodes was able to live out his childhood boy band dream at The Paramount.Beloved radio personality DJ Sandra Dee , who was present in the audience, remarked, "The Chippendales were exhilarating, exciting, and entertaining at The Paramount! It was great to see the wonderful Chippendales tradition in the local area," she exclaimed.Overall, Chippendales were able to heat things up at The Paramount in Huntington, despite the chilly weather outside. The Chippendales' high-octane live performance at The Paramount earned five out of five stars. To learn more about the Chippendales and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official website and their Facebook page