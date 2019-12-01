Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Huntington - On December 1, Academy Award-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri performed his one-man show "A Bronx Tale" at The Paramount in Huntington, for a good turnout. He brought 18 colorful characters to life, and he nailed every part in a controlled and dynamic fashion, which sustained the viewers' attention throughout. Palminteri's one-man show A Bronx Tale was compelling, gripping and powerful. It underscored the theme that "the saddest thing in life is wasted talent." The writing is raw, witty, and authentic, and he commanded the stage for the entire 90-minute duration of the play. For anybody that enjoyed the classic 1993 crime film A Bronx Tale or the musical, they will certainly find his one-man show to be a real treat. Without giving too much away, this is a show that everybody needs to see in a live setting. "Chazz Palminteri's words were so vibrant and illustrating that the story unfolded while sitting on the edge of my seat. I still can't believe it was a story about his life," said Peter Savario, fan and attendee. The Verdict Overall, This one-man show and its message is as relevant today as it was when he first performed it Off-Broadway back in 1989. It is highly recommended for all, and it garners an A+ rating. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Oscar nominee It is a moving coming of age story of an Italian-American boy, Calogero Anello, who gets involved with a mob boss and is subsequently faced with a challenge. Anello is torn between the temptations of organized crime, racism, and the values of his honest, hardworking father.He brought 18 colorful characters to life, and he nailed every part in a controlled and dynamic fashion, which sustained the viewers' attention throughout.Palminteri's one-man show A Bronx Tale was compelling, gripping and powerful. It underscored the theme that "the saddest thing in life is wasted talent." The writing is raw, witty, and authentic, and he commanded the stage for the entire 90-minute duration of the play.For anybody that enjoyed the classic 1993 crime film A Bronx Tale or the musical, they will certainly find his one-man show to be a real treat. Without giving too much away, this is a show that everybody needs to see in a live setting."Chazz Palminteri's words were so vibrant and illustrating that the story unfolded while sitting on the edge of my seat. I still can't believe it was a story about his life," said Peter Savario, fan and attendee.Overall, Chazz Palminteri was amazing in his one-man show A Bronx Tale at The Paramount in Huntington. He did a brilliant job with the screenplay and he proves that he only gets better with age and experience.This one-man show and its message is as relevant today as it was when he first performed it Off-Broadway back in 1989. It is highly recommended for all, and it garners an A+ rating.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Oscar nominee Chazz Palminteri about A Bronx Tale. More about Chazz Palminteri, a bronx tale, oneman, Paramount, Huntington Chazz Palminteri a bronx tale oneman Paramount Huntington