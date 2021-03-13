Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment On March 12, Detective Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) came to a startling realization on "General Hospital" on ABC. Digital Journal has the scoop. "I just hope that when the dust settles you can forgive us," Finn warned Chase prior to Jackie's confession. Chase is disgusted with the fact that Finn slept with his mother, Jackie, but then learns that this happened many years ago (before he was born... the night before she and his father, Gregory Chase, got married). "It was just one time," Finn said, prior to revealing that it was that particular night. More shocking is the possibility that Finn could be Chase's father as opposed to being his brother all along. Chase confronts Finn about this in an honest and unflinching matter. The Verdict Overall, The audience will feel for Chase's character, especially during this shocking discovery, which leaves him baffled. Well done. It was definitely a stand-out acting performance this week in Port Charles. Chase learns from his mother Jackie Templeton (Kim Delaney) the truth about her relationship with Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) from back in the day that they have been keeping secret from him. "What is this truth that I need to know?" Chase inquired."I just hope that when the dust settles you can forgive us," Finn warned Chase prior to Jackie's confession.Chase is disgusted with the fact that Finn slept with his mother, Jackie, but then learns that this happened many years ago (before he was born... the night before she and his father, Gregory Chase, got married). "It was just one time," Finn said, prior to revealing that it was that particular night.More shocking is the possibility that Finn could be Chase's father as opposed to being his brother all along. Chase confronts Finn about this in an honest and unflinching matter.Overall, Josh Swickard proves once again that he can do solid acting work when given great written material to work with and these scenes were quite compelling, moving, and authentic. He was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and that will resonate with the viewers.The audience will feel for Chase's character, especially during this shocking discovery, which leaves him baffled. Well done. It was definitely a stand-out acting performance this week in Port Charles. More about Chase, General hospital, Josh Swickard, Abc Chase General hospital Josh Swickard Abc