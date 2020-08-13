Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment On August 13, the sixth episode of the new digital series "Purgaroty" premiered on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the recap. Emma confides to an ailing Dimitri, who is terminal, that she is there to seek justice for what was done to her beloved Alex. Lisa ( Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' Lisa and her friend, Kat (Monica Avetisyan), subsequently form an alliance with Bobby, as he continues to showcase his manipulative and sadistic side towards them and the others. They also come to a pleasant discovery, which may seem as positive news for all involved (it all depends if Bobby is willing to share). Ophelia Bancu (Victoria Aleksanyan) is continuing her search above ground to find her daughter, and David Chandler is back in this episode as Preston, who is reassured by his friends in government that his loved ones will be found. Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by Tatjana Marjanovic and Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' In this week's episode titled "Red," written by Michael Caissie, pregnant Marie (Bibi Lucille) collapses, and three characters Nora (Anelya Gubryan), Dr. Ivan Serob (Boris Pepanyan) and Jess (Dalita Avanesian) stay behind to help her, while the rest of the gang, which includes Chris (Danny Mahoney), Adam (Johnny Neal), Luke (Arman Khachatrian), and Emma (Eva Voskanyan), are trying to find a way out of the cave or some means to survive for that matter.Emma confides to an ailing Dimitri, who is terminal, that she is there to seek justice for what was done to her beloved Alex.Lisa ( Tatjana Marjanovic ) and Bobby (Erik Fellows) face off, and they share a moment together.Lisa and her friend, Kat (Monica Avetisyan), subsequently form an alliance with Bobby, as he continues to showcase his manipulative and sadistic side towards them and the others. They also come to a pleasant discovery, which may seem as positive news for all involved (it all depends if Bobby is willing to share).Ophelia Bancu (Victoria Aleksanyan) is continuing her search above ground to find her daughter, and David Chandler is back in this episode as Preston, who is reassured by his friends in government that his loved ones will be found.Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by clicking here More about Purgatory, Erik Fellows, Digital, Series, popstar tv Purgatory Erik Fellows Digital Series popstar tv