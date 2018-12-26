Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment ‘Champions of Magic’ is an enchanting experience that just asks everyone to sit back, shut off their analytical brain and enjoy the show. The show is comprised of four acts and five magicians. Alex McAleer is the mentalist, impressing attendees with his mind-reading skills and distinguished sense of humour. Fernando Velasco is an escape artist and illusionist, revisiting several classic routines with his own Mexican flair. Kayla Drescher is a close-up artist, meaning she specializes in slight-of-hand magic. Finally, the duo, Young and Strange, round out the troupe, with a more traditionally grand style of magic reminiscent of Siegfried & Roy. Making things appear, disappear and reappear is just one part of their act, while being hilariously charming is another. Young and Strange open and close the show, while the other magicians alternate their acts. It keeps the pace up and makes the show feel more eclectic since everyone specializes in different types of illusions. With the use of props and a lot of audience engagement, each performer is highly entertaining. Moreover, since it’s a family-friendly experience, they also ensure the kids in the audience are included in the escapades. Alex even has a small, stuffed toy that helps him with his act. From card tricks to telepathy to Houdini’s famous escape, there is plenty by which people of all ages can be impressed. Fernando brings an emotional element to the program, while the others mostly rely on humour to propel their acts and fill time between illusions. Kayla actually does a lot of her magic right in the aisle and broadcasts it on a big screen, which both compliments her close-up talents and allows the stage to be set for the next performer. If any of the magicians look familiar, perhaps it’s because they’ve all made numerous television appearances and have more than 20 million combined online views — but nothing beats seeing the impossible in-person. The show is currently playing at There’s something inherently fascinating about magic. For some, particularly the younger members of an audience, it’s the thrill of being mystified by a spectacular act. For others, it’s the challenge of trying to figure out how a particular feat is accomplished. Regardless of what attracts someone to the show, it’s likely to be an enjoyable experience you’ll talk to friends about, describing the element you liked most and/or debating how you think it was done. Champions of Magic is an international show touring the world, and amazing audiences with their talent and wit.The show is comprised of four acts and five magicians. Alex McAleer is the mentalist, impressing attendees with his mind-reading skills and distinguished sense of humour. Fernando Velasco is an escape artist and illusionist, revisiting several classic routines with his own Mexican flair. Kayla Drescher is a close-up artist, meaning she specializes in slight-of-hand magic. Finally, the duo, Young and Strange, round out the troupe, with a more traditionally grand style of magic reminiscent of Siegfried & Roy. Making things appear, disappear and reappear is just one part of their act, while being hilariously charming is another.Young and Strange open and close the show, while the other magicians alternate their acts. It keeps the pace up and makes the show feel more eclectic since everyone specializes in different types of illusions. With the use of props and a lot of audience engagement, each performer is highly entertaining. Moreover, since it’s a family-friendly experience, they also ensure the kids in the audience are included in the escapades. Alex even has a small, stuffed toy that helps him with his act.From card tricks to telepathy to Houdini’s famous escape, there is plenty by which people of all ages can be impressed. Fernando brings an emotional element to the program, while the others mostly rely on humour to propel their acts and fill time between illusions. Kayla actually does a lot of her magic right in the aisle and broadcasts it on a big screen, which both compliments her close-up talents and allows the stage to be set for the next performer.If any of the magicians look familiar, perhaps it’s because they’ve all made numerous television appearances and have more than 20 million combined online views — but nothing beats seeing the impossible in-person. The show is currently playing at The Bluma Appel Theatre in Toronto. More about Champions of Magic, Alex McAleer, Fernando Velasco, Kayla Drescher, Young and Strange Champions of Magic Alex McAleer Fernando Velasco Kayla Drescher Young and Strange Magicians Review