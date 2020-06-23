Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Chad DiMera is back in Salem, and this time it's with a vengeance Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn is back in Salem as Chad DiMera on "Days of Our Lives" as of June 19. This time, his character is back with a vengeance.
Chad DiMera returned from Florida by himself. His wife, Abigail, is receiving treatment at a facility there for her hallucinations. He is back just in time for Gabi Hernandez's (Camila Banus) court appearance and he wants her to pay for what he thinks she has done to Abigail; however, judging from Dr. Rolf's (William Utay) phone conversation in prison in the episode that aired on June 22, there is a strong chance that there is another character involved in Abigail's drugging and that Gabi was wrongfully accused.
At the same time, the scenes between Chad DiMera and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) were quite poignant and heartwarming, especially when Jack tells him that he perceives Chad as a son. They both have the same goal: the improvement of the health and wellbeing of Abigail for the sake of their family and her children.
In addition, on June 30, Flynn will be a part of a Days of Our Lives Zoom fan event, along with co-stars Eric Martsolf and Marci Miller (who is reprising her role as Abigail DiMera). The proceeds from this Zoom party will go towards Cedar CanSupport, which provides assistance to cancer patients and their families. To learn more about this forthcoming Zoom fan event, click here.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Billy Flynn back in April of 2020.
Actor Billy Flynn
Actor Billy Flynn
Richard Wright
More about Billy Flynn, Chad DiMera, salem, days of our lives, Emmy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
FDA Warning - Do not use these nine brands of hand sanitizer gels
Op-Ed: China-India clash in sensitive Kashmir area could mean trouble
Germany orders first local virus lockdowns since easing
Kristos Andrews talks 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for 'The Bay' Special
Op-Ed: Yemen STC separatists take control of key island Socotra
North Macedonia faces 'necessary evil' when voters head to ballot
Gaza baby dies after Palestinians cut ties with Israel
Marci Miller to return to 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC as Abigail
Building on the Moon using moon dust and astronaut urine
As Europe slowly reopens, Norway stays stubbornly shut