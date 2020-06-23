Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn is back in Salem as Chad DiMera on "Days of Our Lives" as of June 19. This time, his character is back with a vengeance. At the same time, the scenes between Chad DiMera and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) were quite poignant and heartwarming, especially when Jack tells him that he perceives Chad as a son. They both have the same goal: the improvement of the health and wellbeing of Abigail for the sake of their family and her children. In addition, on June 30, Flynn will be a part of a Days of Our Lives Zoom fan event, along with co-stars Eric Martsolf and Marci Miller (who is reprising her role as Abigail DiMera). The proceeds from this Zoom party will go towards Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Actor Billy Flynn Richard Wright Chad DiMera returned from Florida by himself. His wife, Abigail, is receiving treatment at a facility there for her hallucinations. He is back just in time for Gabi Hernandez's (Camila Banus) court appearance and he wants her to pay for what he thinks she has done to Abigail; however, judging from Dr. Rolf's (William Utay) phone conversation in prison in the episode that aired on June 22, there is a strong chance that there is another character involved in Abigail's drugging and that Gabi was wrongfully accused.At the same time, the scenes between Chad DiMera and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) were quite poignant and heartwarming, especially when Jack tells him that he perceives Chad as a son. They both have the same goal: the improvement of the health and wellbeing of Abigail for the sake of their family and her children.In addition, on June 30, Flynn will be a part of a Days of Our Lives Zoom fan event, along with co-stars Eric Martsolf and Marci Miller (who is reprising her role as Abigail DiMera). The proceeds from this Zoom party will go towards Cedar CanSupport , which provides assistance to cancer patients and their families. To learn more about this forthcoming Zoom fan event, click here : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Billy Flynn back in April of 2020. More about Billy Flynn, Chad DiMera, salem, days of our lives, Emmy Billy Flynn Chad DiMera salem days of our lives Emmy