Chad DiMera returned from Florida by himself. His wife, Abigail, is receiving treatment at a facility there for her hallucinations. He is back just in time for Gabi Hernandez's (Camila Banus) court appearance and he wants her to pay for what he thinks she has done to Abigail; however, judging from Dr. Rolf's (William Utay) phone conversation in prison in the episode that aired on June 22, there is a strong chance that there is another character involved in Abigail's drugging and that Gabi was wrongfully accused.
At the same time, the scenes between Chad DiMera and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) were quite poignant and heartwarming, especially when Jack tells him that he perceives Chad as a son. They both have the same goal: the improvement of the health and wellbeing of Abigail for the sake of their family and her children.
In addition, on June 30, Flynn will be a part of a Days of Our Lives
Zoom fan event, along with co-stars Eric Martsolf and Marci Miller (who is reprising her role as Abigail DiMera). The proceeds from this Zoom party will go towards Cedar CanSupport
, which provides assistance to cancer patients and their families. To learn more about this forthcoming Zoom fan event, click here
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Billy Flynn
back in April of 2020.
Actor Billy Flynn
Richard Wright