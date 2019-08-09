Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On August 8, the fourth episode of "Days of Our Lives: The Digital Series" (out of eight episodes) was released on the DOOL app starring Billy Flynn and Kate Mansi as Chad and Abby. Austin reveals to him that he and Carrie broke up and stated that he is "lost." While Austin takes a phone call, Chad and Abby have a side conversation, where they both acknowledge that they went to Paris to work on their marriage. Emmy winner Kate Mansi as Abigail Deveraux on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC Abby confronts Chad about him sounding "jealous," which he admits. Austin finds himself in Paris "looking for love" yet Chad thinks he has ulterior motives. Since Austin is a forensic accountant, he feels that he is there to investigate Chad's company's finances and his father Stefano, where Austin denies those claims. Austin acknowledged that he has forgotten his way around "la ville de l'amour." As he noticed it was getting late, Austin thanked the couple for listening to his soliloquy of heartbreak, he makes his grand exit from their apartment to look for a hotel. Abby offers Austin to stay in their apartment with them, where Chad reluctantly agrees, implying that it would be "great" for him to stay over. The Verdict Overall, similar to the previous three episodes in Days of Our Lives: The Digital Series, the fourth episode is solid and well-acted by Billy Flynn, Read More: Billy Flynn chatted with It picks up where episode three left off with Chad ( Billy Flynn ) returning home from work and seeing his wife, Abby, (Kate Mansi) having his dinner with Austin Reed (Austin Peck). Chad is stunned at the door and inquires what Austin is doing in Paris let alone his apartment. Chad just returned from his office, where he closed a major business deal and hinted that he delegated some of the responsibilities to another colleague of his.Austin reveals to him that he and Carrie broke up and stated that he is "lost." While Austin takes a phone call, Chad and Abby have a side conversation, where they both acknowledge that they went to Paris to work on their marriage.Abby confronts Chad about him sounding "jealous," which he admits. Austin finds himself in Paris "looking for love" yet Chad thinks he has ulterior motives. Since Austin is a forensic accountant, he feels that he is there to investigate Chad's company's finances and his father Stefano, where Austin denies those claims. Austin acknowledged that he has forgotten his way around "la ville de l'amour."As he noticed it was getting late, Austin thanked the couple for listening to his soliloquy of heartbreak, he makes his grand exit from their apartment to look for a hotel.Abby offers Austin to stay in their apartment with them, where Chad reluctantly agrees, implying that it would be "great" for him to stay over.Overall, similar to the previous three episodes in Days of Our Lives: The Digital Series, the fourth episode is solid and well-acted by Billy Flynn, Kate Mansi , and Austin Peck. Each short episode in this digital series is getting more interesting as the story progresses and it leaves fans in suspense waiting to see what happens in the following week's episode. Well done.: Billy Flynn chatted with Digital Journal about his 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Chad DiMera. More about days of our lives, Chad, abigail, Billy Flynn, Digital days of our lives Chad abigail Billy Flynn Digital Series