Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Casey Moss should win the 2018 Emmy award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in A Drama Series" for his work on "Days of Our Lives." In the 15-minute long acting reel that he submitted, Moss' work is truly superb. The 24-year-old actor's performance is intense and emotional, especially since it depicts his struggle with depression, which makes him suicidal. The viewer is drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions as he portrays a character that is overcome with guilt (derived from the shooting of an unarmed African American man). This is a story-line that features the serious subject matter of mental illness, coupled by Moss' powerhouse acting, and it is a recipe for Emmy gold. The creativity, content and execution in his versatile performance were all there, and Moss reigned supreme. The Verdict Overall, Casey Moss proves that he should be the rightful recipient of the 2018 Emmy award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in A Drama Series." He stole every single scene in his acting reel. In this "Younger Actor in A Drama Series" category, none of the other nominees come even close with their reels. To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Casey Moss, follow him on Moss portrays JJ Deveraux on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. He is nominated for the 2018 Emmy award among such nominees as Lucas Adams (Days of Our Lives), Rome Flynn (The Bold and the Beautiful), Tristan Lake Leabu (The Young and the Restless) and Hudson West (General Hospital). This marks Moss' inaugural Emmy nomination.