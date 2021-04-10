On April 10, Emmy-nominated actor Casey Moss ("Days of Our Lives") participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events for an intimate group of fans.
Moss is known for his portrayal of JJ Deveraux in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. This Zoom event was hosted by Tony Moore, the host of "Dishin' Days."
A portion of the proceeds from this fan event goes towards True Colors United, which implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people.
Casey Moss
Brad Everett Young
On his career-defining moments, Moss listed doing the film The Last Champion, as well as his music. "I can't say that I am defined just yet," he said. "I have definitely had moments that helped shape me."
Musically, Moss shared that he was drawn to rock and roll, neoclassical metal, and heavy music from a young age. He listened to Eddie, Van Halen, Zakk Wylde, Journey, and Whitesnake. "I listened to music where the guitar was really great," he admitted. "I like power voices."
"Music has always been a part of my life," he added.
Casey Moss
Brad Everett Young
Moss and his band, Inner Echo, released their version of "Pushing Me Away," which garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal. The song is available on digital service providers by clicking here. "We had a blast doing that," he said. "The guitar players and drummer's musical arrangement was killer on this song."