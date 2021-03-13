Actor and artist Casey Moss ("Days of Our Lives") and his band Inner Echo released their soaring single "Pushing Me Away" in honor of Linkin Park. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is a fitting homage to the late Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park. A portion of the proceeds from this song goes towards the 320 foundation.
Casey Moss nails the lead vocals on "Pushing Me Away," where he is joined by Andrew Weissberg on the guitar, Joe Alexander on the drums, and Nick Diiorio on the bass; moreover, the spitfire tune stands out sonically, lyrically, and production-wise. It is expressive and hauntingly beautiful. There is something in it for every rock fan. Well done.
"Pushing Me Away" by Inner Echo is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.
Casey Moss
Brad Everett Young
On Saturday, April 10, Moss will be a part of a Zoom fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where the proceeds will go towards True Colors United. To learn more about this upcoming virtual event, click here.
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor and musician Casey Moss, follow him on Instagram.
Casey Moss
Brad Everett Young
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Casey Moss back in February of 2021.