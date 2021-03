Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Actor and artist Casey Moss ("Days of Our Lives") and his band Inner Echo released their soaring single "Pushing Me Away" in honor of Linkin Park. Digital Journal has the scoop. Casey Moss nails the lead vocals on "Pushing Me Away," where he is joined by Andrew Weissberg on the guitar, Joe Alexander on the drums, and Nick Diiorio on the bass; moreover, the spitfire tune stands out sonically, lyrically, and production-wise. It is expressive and hauntingly beautiful. There is something in it for every rock fan. Well done. "Pushing Me Away" by Inner Echo is available on digital service providers by Casey Moss Brad Everett Young On Saturday, April 10, Moss will be a part of a Zoom fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where the proceeds will go towards To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor and musician Casey Moss, follow him on Casey Moss Brad Everett Young Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Casey Moss Brad Everett Young It is a fitting homage to the late Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park. A portion of the proceeds from this song goes towards the 320 foundation Casey Moss nails the lead vocals on "Pushing Me Away," where he is joined by Andrew Weissberg on the guitar, Joe Alexander on the drums, and Nick Diiorio on the bass; moreover, the spitfire tune stands out sonically, lyrically, and production-wise. It is expressive and hauntingly beautiful. There is something in it for every rock fan. Well done."Pushing Me Away" by Inner Echo is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It garners two thumbs up.On Saturday, April 10, Moss will be a part of a Zoom fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where the proceeds will go towards True Colors United . To learn more about this upcoming virtual event, click here To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor and musician Casey Moss, follow him on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Casey Moss back in February of 2021. More about Casey Moss, Inner Echo, Band, Actor, days of our lives Casey Moss Inner Echo Band Actor days of our lives