Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Carolyn Hennesy is sensational in new episodes of 'Studio City' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy soars in the new episodes of the first season of the hit digital drama series "Studio City," directed by Timothy Woodward Jr.
She portrays Gloria, the executive producer in Studio City, which deals with a drama within a drama (Hearts on Fire). In these episodes, her character is tackling producing a daytime drama during the age of COVID-19, which is an issue that is timely and relatable. She is witty, snappy, and hysterical, all in one.
Hennesy commands the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the "Walk Away" episode. She plays a character that is refreshing and exudes a great deal of spunk and comic relief for the show, which was created by Emmy nominee Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli.
Hennesy earned a 2020 Emmy nomination for playing Gloria in Studio City, and she deserves to be in the lineup again next year for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series." Her acting, wit, and charisma are too good to be ignored.
In other Carolyn Hennesy news, as Digital Journal reported, she delivered a "powerhouse performance" in She & Her, and she recently celebrated 500 episodes on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.
The five new episodes of Season 1 of Studio City are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
More about Carolyn Hennesy, Studio City, Digital, Series, Drama
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Maura West and Marcus Coloma to host GH virtual fan event
US president has sole power to launch nuclear strike
'Post-9/11 era is over': Mob attack to haunt Biden on world stage
Most Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months on: study
UK hospitals overwhelmed as COVID cases and deaths spike
Review: Carolyn Hennesy is sensational in new episodes of 'Studio City' Special
Pelosi talks to top military chief about Trump and nuclear codes
Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha exceed one billion Spotify streams
Two high-profile participants in DC riots have been arrested
India IT giant TCS sees profits jump on pandemic demand