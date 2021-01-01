Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy ("General Hospital" and "Studio City") stars in the powerful short film "She & Her." Digital Journal has the scoop. Poppy is reunited with mega-producer Addie (Gwen Hillier), who is a revelation in this film. Breeden also does a neat job portraying Poppy in her youth. Hennesy is able to layer her emotions well and control her performance in a transcendent way. Without giving too much away, this is a gripping short film that should be experienced by all. In addition, the musical score by Dylan Price is quite stirring. The Verdict Overall, She & Her is a dynamic short film, which stands out from a writing, directorial, and acting standpoint. This short film is politically, socially, and culturally relevant, and filmmakers Rosie Grace and Nate Hapke deserve to be commended for their brevity in bringing this timely and important topic to life. The acting performances by all three ladies are all-around extraordinary. It garners two giant thumbs up. She & Her was written by Rosie Grace and it was subsequently directed by Nate Hapke . Hennesy is intense as Poppy, an aging former actress, whose life is changed when young rising actress Mattie (Mackenzie Breeden) tried to convince her to share her #MeToo story.Poppy is reunited with mega-producer Addie (Gwen Hillier), who is a revelation in this film. Breeden also does a neat job portraying Poppy in her youth. Hennesy is able to layer her emotions well and control her performance in a transcendent way.Without giving too much away, this is a gripping short film that should be experienced by all. In addition, the musical score by Dylan Price is quite stirring.Overall, She & Her is a dynamic short film, which stands out from a writing, directorial, and acting standpoint. Carolyn Hennesy is simply phenomenal.This short film is politically, socially, and culturally relevant, and filmmakers Rosie Grace and Nate Hapke deserve to be commended for their brevity in bringing this timely and important topic to life. The acting performances by all three ladies are all-around extraordinary. It garners two giant thumbs up. More about Carolyn Hennesy, nate hapke, she & her, Studio City Carolyn Hennesy nate hapke she amp her Studio City