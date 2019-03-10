Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Levittown - On March 9, internationally recognized comedian Carlos Mencia headlined Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, for an excellent turnout. Carlos Mencia followed Cisco Duran and Dombrowski's opening sets, and he was met with a raucous response from the Levittown audience. He shared that he has been doing stand-up comedy for 31 years, and he made fun of "stupid" people and noted that they pay the consequences for their stupid actions, and rightfully so. In this day and age, he added that the "Internet makes stupid people feel normal." Mencia addressed many topics that are relevant in the times that we are living in today, such as President Donald Trump's wall, people staying in areas where hurricanes hit, and he even tackled the documentary Leaving Neverland (about Michael Jackson), and R. Kelly in a clever fashion. One of the funniest parts of his set was when he delivered his own interpretations of smoking commercials, and when he asked for "ice in his water" when he was in Italy. Most impressive about Mencia is that he underscored his "love for his country," and acknowledged that as an "immigrant," he sees things differently. He has also been afforded the privilege to perform all over the world and in all 50 states, so his jokes are based on research and facts. Towards the end of his show, Mencia also incorporated jokes about his son and his father, and those were also well-received. The Verdict Overall, Carlos Mencia is in a league of his own when it comes to stand-up comedy. In multiple instances, he has so hysterical that he had people tearing up from laughing too hard. His set was bold, unapologetic and unfiltered. With Mencia, what you see is what you get. His facial expressions, mannerisms and his no-nonsense attitude helped elevate the show to a higher level. As long as one comes with an open mind, and realized that these are all jokes, Mencia is worth seeing anywhere he performs. His show at Governor's last night garnered five out of five stars. Read More: Carlos Mencia chatted with Stand-up comedian Kevin Dombrowski hosted the event and poked fun at this baldness and even made a few jokes about his wife, Molly's name, which was well-received. Fellow comedian Cisco Duran was equally exceptional with his jokes pertaining to body image. They both kicked off the early show on a high-energy note.Carlos Mencia followed Cisco Duran and Dombrowski's opening sets, and he was met with a raucous response from the Levittown audience. He shared that he has been doing stand-up comedy for 31 years, and he made fun of "stupid" people and noted that they pay the consequences for their stupid actions, and rightfully so. In this day and age, he added that the "Internet makes stupid people feel normal."Mencia addressed many topics that are relevant in the times that we are living in today, such as President Donald Trump's wall, people staying in areas where hurricanes hit, and he even tackled the documentary Leaving Neverland (about Michael Jackson), and R. Kelly in a clever fashion.One of the funniest parts of his set was when he delivered his own interpretations of smoking commercials, and when he asked for "ice in his water" when he was in Italy.Most impressive about Mencia is that he underscored his "love for his country," and acknowledged that as an "immigrant," he sees things differently. He has also been afforded the privilege to perform all over the world and in all 50 states, so his jokes are based on research and facts.Towards the end of his show, Mencia also incorporated jokes about his son and his father, and those were also well-received.Overall, Carlos Mencia is in a league of his own when it comes to stand-up comedy. In multiple instances, he has so hysterical that he had people tearing up from laughing too hard. His set was bold, unapologetic and unfiltered. With Mencia, what you see is what you get. His facial expressions, mannerisms and his no-nonsense attitude helped elevate the show to a higher level.As long as one comes with an open mind, and realized that these are all jokes, Mencia is worth seeing anywhere he performs. His show at Governor's last night garnered five out of five stars.: Carlos Mencia chatted with Digital Journal a few days prior to his show, where he spoke about his career, the digital transformation of the entertainment business and he offered advice for aspiring comedians. More about Carlos Mencia, governor's, Levittown, Long island, Comedy Carlos Mencia governor s Levittown Long island Comedy