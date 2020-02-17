Bellmore
On February 16, comedian Carie Karavas stole the show as part of the "Sunday Funnies" at the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore.
Michele Fox served as the host, with Chris Roach (Kevin Can Wait) as the headliner.
Karavas was the feature act, and she kicked off her set with a few new jokes about the recent Valentine's Day festivities, which were very relevant. She continued to make fun of her husband, 100-year-old grandfather, and shopping at IKEA, among other witty topics.
Most recently, her one-hour TV special "Men, Flaws, and Menopause," which was filmed at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon, was released on the streaming service Crackle, and it garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, which was described as "superb."
The Verdict
Carie Karavas' comedic set is like a "box of chocolates" where you just "never know what you're gonna get" to quote the classic Forrest Gump quote, but one can always depend on having a good and entertaining time at her show since she will make you laugh out loud. Her set garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done.