Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Carie Karavas steals the show at 'Sunday Funnies' in Bellmore Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
Bellmore - On February 16, comedian Carie Karavas stole the show as part of the "Sunday Funnies" at the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore.
Michele Fox served as the host, with Chris Roach (Kevin Can Wait) as the headliner.
Karavas was the feature act, and she kicked off her set with a few new jokes about the recent Valentine's Day festivities, which were very relevant. She continued to make fun of her husband, 100-year-old grandfather, and shopping at IKEA, among other witty topics.
Most recently, her one-hour TV special "Men, Flaws, and Menopause," which was filmed at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon, was released on the streaming service Crackle, and it garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, which was described as "superb."
The Verdict
Carie Karavas' comedic set is like a "box of chocolates" where you just "never know what you're gonna get" to quote the classic Forrest Gump quote, but one can always depend on having a good and entertaining time at her show since she will make you laugh out loud. Her set garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done.
More about carie karavas, Comedian, the brokerage, bellmore
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Turning smartphones into micro-laboratories
China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus treatment
Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying Hong Kong
Review: k.d. lang spectacular at Fire Fight Australia benefit concert Special
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen amazing at Fire Fight Australia benefit Special
14 test positive among US plane evacuees from Japan virus ship
Review: Dame Olivia Newton-John performs for Fire Fight Australia Special
German conservatives fire starting gun in race to succeed Merkel
Novel coronavirus is very similar to SARS-CoV
US offers Iraq a partial withdrawal of its troops