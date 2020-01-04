Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment On January 4, Greek-American comedian Carie Karavas was a featured comedic act at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. She is glad that the holiday is over and expressed how rude her family members are, especially when it comes to the gifts they received for Christmas. Instead, she revealed the gift she gave her friends in return, which she described as "the gift that keeps on giving." She also noted her disdain for receiving such gifts as Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets, and rightfully so. Karavas' New Year's resolution this year is to stop cleaning her bathroom, so when it gets all dirty, she would not mind, since she "stuck to her resolution." She poked fun at meeting somebody at the casino, who had three teeth in total (two of which were his wisdom teeth). She inquired as to how anybody could go from normal to hillbilly in 20 seconds. Karavas shared her feels about the furniture retail company IKEA, yet how it is always crowded. At her age, she noted that she is constantly "hungry," and that can gain weight for no reason. She would go to bed and wake up several pounds heavier overnight. She made fun of her husband (and his love for eating and gaining weight) and her kids; moreover, she made several remarks that everything hurts during menopause. The Verdict Overall, Carie Karavas was hysterical at the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. Many people were laughing so hard that they were in tears. She was able to ring in the New Year on a high note at this Long Island comedy club and she certainly warmed up the stage for Tim Krompier. Sticking to the '80s music analogy, it is evident that Governor's Comedy Club has found its Nancy Wilson of Heart ("These Dreams") equivalent in comedy with Carie Karavas. Her set was captivating and incredible, and it garnered an A rating. To learn more about acclaimed comedian Carie Karavas, check out her Karavas warmed up the stage for comedian Tim Krompier. She welcomed the crowd to the "Roaring 20s" and she was sporting her '80s hairstyle, which was reminiscent of Nancy Wilson from the rock group Heart (and that should be taken as a compliment).She is glad that the holiday is over and expressed how rude her family members are, especially when it comes to the gifts they received for Christmas. Instead, she revealed the gift she gave her friends in return, which she described as "the gift that keeps on giving." She also noted her disdain for receiving such gifts as Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets, and rightfully so.Karavas' New Year's resolution this year is to stop cleaning her bathroom, so when it gets all dirty, she would not mind, since she "stuck to her resolution."She poked fun at meeting somebody at the casino, who had three teeth in total (two of which were his wisdom teeth). She inquired as to how anybody could go from normal to hillbilly in 20 seconds.Karavas shared her feels about the furniture retail company IKEA, yet how it is always crowded. At her age, she noted that she is constantly "hungry," and that can gain weight for no reason. She would go to bed and wake up several pounds heavier overnight.She made fun of her husband (and his love for eating and gaining weight) and her kids; moreover, she made several remarks that everything hurts during menopause.Overall, Carie Karavas was hysterical at the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. Many people were laughing so hard that they were in tears. She was able to ring in the New Year on a high note at this Long Island comedy club and she certainly warmed up the stage for Tim Krompier. Sticking to the '80s music analogy, it is evident that Governor's Comedy Club has found its Nancy Wilson of Heart ("These Dreams") equivalent in comedy with Carie Karavas. Her set was captivating and incredible, and it garnered an A rating.To learn more about acclaimed comedian Carie Karavas, check out her Facebook page More about carie karavas, governor's comedy club, Comedian carie karavas governor s comedy cl... Comedian