article imageReview: Carie Karavas fabulous in refreshing comedy special on Crackle Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On January 24, comedian Carie Karavas' new comedy special "Men, Flaws, and Menopause," premiered on the streaming service Crackle, and she was fabulous in it.
This special was filmed at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon, for a good turnout. Karavas pokes fun at a variety of topics, the majority of which people will find relatable (especially women): weight gain, shopping at Ikea, Home Depot, menopause, hot flashes, her kids, overweight friends, her husband, as well as taking care of her 100-year-old uncle.
For one hour, she allows her fans and viewers to forget their daily stresses and problems, and instead, they will be able to laugh their heads off.
The Verdict
Overall, Carie Karavas' "Men, Flaws, and Menopause" special on Crackle is superb from start to finish. Her jokes are clever, witty, and relatable, and it is Karavas at her comedic best. It is no wonder that she is one of the best-loved comics that the New York entertainment scene has to offer. "Men, Flaws, and Menopause" is thoroughly entertaining and worth checking out by all. Carie Karavas' new Crackle special garners an A rating.
To learn more about Carie Karavas and her comedy, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
