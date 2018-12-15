Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Bellmore - On December 15, acclaimed Greek-American comedian Carie Karavas performed at Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island. Karavas discussed such topics as weight gain (over a certain age), her friends (and the presents she would get them for Christmas), as well as her husband (his eating habits, snoring and sleep apnea). "I got married at a very late age. 40," she said. "I have two eggs left. I need a man," she added and even noted that she started looking at homeless guys. "There is nothing wrong with him. A little soap and water and he's an outdoorsman." She interacted well with the crowd and included them into her show, which made it more fun and spontaneous. Her set was warm, witty and clever and well-received by the audience at The Brokerage. Speaking of Carie Karavas, she will be performing two shows at The Verdict Overall, Carie Karavas was sensational at Governors' Comedy Club at The Brokerage. She is hilarious and worth seeing live anytime that she performs in the area. One will not be disappointed. Her comedic set garnered an A rating. To learn more about comedian Carie Karavas, check out her She hosted the evening and warmed up the stage for headliner Tom Briscoe , who made jokes about the different jobs he got fired from, and he opened up about his travels all over the world.Karavas discussed such topics as weight gain (over a certain age), her friends (and the presents she would get them for Christmas), as well as her husband (his eating habits, snoring and sleep apnea). "I got married at a very late age. 40," she said. "I have two eggs left. I need a man," she added and even noted that she started looking at homeless guys. "There is nothing wrong with him. A little soap and water and he's an outdoorsman."She interacted well with the crowd and included them into her show, which made it more fun and spontaneous. Her set was warm, witty and clever and well-received by the audience at The Brokerage.Speaking of Carie Karavas, she will be performing two shows at Governor's Comedy Club at Levittown for New Year's Eve on Monday, December 31, at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. respectively.Overall, Carie Karavas was sensational at Governors' Comedy Club at The Brokerage. She is hilarious and worth seeing live anytime that she performs in the area. One will not be disappointed. Her comedic set garnered an A rating.To learn more about comedian Carie Karavas, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about carie karavas, the brokerage, Show, Comedy, Comedian carie karavas the brokerage Show Comedy Comedian