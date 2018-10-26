Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ is an endearing film about an unlikely friendship that develops around a biographer’s phoney letter writing plan. After a few successful biographies on accomplished women in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Lee Israel ( Lee is a cantankerous woman who prefers the company of her cat over any person she knows… though that gradually changes over the course of this narrative. In addition to finding a friend and drinking companion in fellow outcast, Jack, Lee also begins to court a book shop owner named Anna (Dolly Wells), who shares her love for Hepburn. These relationships end up being the real victims of Lee’s deception — for a woman who clicks with so few people, jeopardizing the only true connections in her life in favour of her scheme seems ludicrous and impossibly sad. Yet, it’s based on a true story so her desire to turn on people before they can turn on her is a pitiful truth based in facts. The pride Lee takes in the letters she forges is unanticipated. Studying the language used in their correspondence and familiarizing herself with their personal affairs, she would compose letters that were an exact replica of the individual’s voice; though they’d often reference details that would never have been committed to permanent record, no matter how confidential. For example, the film’s title is from a letter she writes as Dorothy Parker, asking to be forgiven after a night of drunken misbehaviour. In spite of Lee’s efforts to make them appear genuine, none of the resellers ever attempt to authenticate the documents as they’re blinded by the rarity and value of the papers. It’s not until after several sales to multiple dealers that the authorities are made aware of these suspicious transactions. Like many other comedic actors, McCarthy demonstrates she also has a talent for the dramatic. She fits quite comfortably in the skin of a homely cat lady with a knack for unsolicited ghostwriting, spewing sarcasm and radiating belligerence. Consequently, the sporadic moments of kindness she displays when with Jack or Anna shows an entirely different side of her demeanour, and provides McCarthy another opportunity to shine. Grant's lively, shallow character is Lee's polar opposite, which is perhaps why they get along so well. He's equally excellent as both of their personalities jump from the screen and points to potential awards recognition. This is only director Marielle Heller's second feature, but she certainly has a way with complex women. He's equally excellent as both of their personalities jump from the screen and points to potential awards recognition. This is only director Marielle Heller's second feature, but she certainly has a way with complex women.