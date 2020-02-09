Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment On Friday, February 7, Emmy award-winning actress Camryn Grimes delivered powerful performances on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS. Her on-screen mother, Sharon Newman (played by Without giving too much away, this is an episode that the audience needs to see from start to finish. By the end of this episode, the audience needs to have the Kleenex handy since this episode really tugs at the heartstrings. Compliments to the show's writers for writing such compelling material for the actors to execute. Both actresses Grimes deserves an additional round of applause for doing double-duty and nailing all the dialogue parts. She was a revelation in bringing Cassie Newman back again for a final bow. Grimes played double roles in this very moving episode: her usual character Mariah Copeland, and she reprised her role as the late Cassie Newman.Her on-screen mother, Sharon Newman (played by Sharon Case ) is going through an emotional breast cancer storyline and Cassie is there for her mother during this time of need as she appears in her dream/nightmare sequence.Without giving too much away, this is an episode that the audience needs to see from start to finish. By the end of this episode, the audience needs to have the Kleenex handy since this episode really tugs at the heartstrings. Compliments to the show's writers for writing such compelling material for the actors to execute. Both actresses Camryn Grimes and Sharon Case delivered tour de force acting performances that resonated well with their longtime fans and viewers. These ladies sustained the audience's attention for the entire episode, which revolved around Sharon's breast cancer storyline and how it has affected her family.Grimes deserves an additional round of applause for doing double-duty and nailing all the dialogue parts. She was a revelation in bringing Cassie Newman back again for a final bow. More about Camryn Grimes, y&R, CBS, The young and the restless, sharon case Camryn Grimes y R CBS The young and the re... sharon case