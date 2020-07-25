Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor, health, and wellness advocate Cameron Mathison was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show." Digital Journal has the scoop. He discussed how much he loves his job as a host on Home and Family on the Hallmark Channel. "It is the most authentic fit for me work-wise in my entire career," he said. "I love the energy, I love what we produce, I love the message that we put out, I love everybody there. I am so grateful." Mathison acknowledged that Dancing with the Stars was a "crazy experience" for him, and dubbed it as the "hardest thing" he has ever done, and he also opened up about his health scare, being diagnosed with kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma) last August. Through it all, people from all over the world and his family has embraced him, which helped him move forward. "I am cancer free now, and I am feeling like I'm getting my energy and my strength back," he said. "I am very grateful." Their entire interview may be seen below: To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Read More: Last month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cameron Mathison with his family Vanessa Mathison In the segment called "Live It Up with Cameron Mathison," Donna Drake and Mathison spoke about him growing up in Toronto, Canada, as well as booking his job on All My Children.He discussed how much he loves his job as a host on Home and Family on the Hallmark Channel. "It is the most authentic fit for me work-wise in my entire career," he said. "I love the energy, I love what we produce, I love the message that we put out, I love everybody there. I am so grateful."Mathison acknowledged that Dancing with the Stars was a "crazy experience" for him, and dubbed it as the "hardest thing" he has ever done, and he also opened up about his health scare, being diagnosed with kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma) last August.Through it all, people from all over the world and his family has embraced him, which helped him move forward. "I am cancer free now, and I am feeling like I'm getting my energy and my strength back," he said. "I am very grateful."Their entire interview may be seen below:To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram : Last month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cameron Mathison about celebrating his first Father's Day following kidney cancer. More about Cameron Mathison, The Donna Drake Show, Home and Family, Show, Host Cameron Mathison The Donna Drake Show Home and Family Show Host Actor