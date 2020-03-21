Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Cady Huffman is Emmy-worthy in 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Tony award-winning actress Cady Huffman is worthy of a 2020 Emmy nomination for her acting work in Season 2 of "After Forever."
Huffman continues to shine in the second season of the award-winning digital drama series After Forever on Amazon Prime as Lisa as she continues to honor her late best friend Jason (Mitchell Anderson). She is impressive with her singing abilities and her moving scenes opposite Brian (Kevin Spirtas).
She stands out in the fifth episode of the second season, entitled "One Step Forward," when Brian and David Taylor (Mike McGowan) go to see Lisa's opening night cabaret performance at Don't Tell Mama in New York, and the audience sees her wrestling over Brian's new relationship with David. She is able to layer her character's ambivalent emotions so well.
Overall, last year, Cady Huffman was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for After Forever, and she deserves to be nominated by her peers once again for an acting job well done.
Season 2 of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
More about Cady Huffman, After Forever, amazon prime, Digital, Drama
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
France to use helicopters, drones to enforce virus restrictions
Q&A: Three keys to scaling AI in insurance Special
Buildings torched in Guinea ahead of referendum
Christopher Sean to participate in 'Samantha's Friends' benefit
Britain tells shoppers to stop panic-buying
Italy shuts factories as daily toll nears 800
Colton Underwood of 'The Bachelor' tests positive for Coronavirus
Cuba closes borders to non-residents over virus: president
Why Italy? The factors behind a coronavirus disaster
Review: Nancy Lee Grahn charms in 'Soaps in Quarantine' podcast episode 1 Special