Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Tony award-winning actress Cady Huffman is worthy of a 2020 Emmy nomination for her acting work in Season 2 of "After Forever." She stands out in the fifth episode of the second season, entitled "One Step Forward," when Brian and David Taylor ( Overall, last year, Cady Huffman was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for After Forever, and she deserves to be nominated by her peers once again for an acting job well done. Season 2 of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime by Huffman continues to shine in the second season of the award-winning digital drama series After Forever on Amazon Prime as Lisa as she continues to honor her late best friend Jason (Mitchell Anderson). She is impressive with her singing abilities and her moving scenes opposite Brian ( Kevin Spirtas ).She stands out in the fifth episode of the second season, entitled "One Step Forward," when Brian and David Taylor ( Mike McGowan ) go to see Lisa's opening night cabaret performance at Don't Tell Mama in New York, and the audience sees her wrestling over Brian's new relationship with David. She is able to layer her character's ambivalent emotions so well.Overall, last year, Cady Huffman was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for After Forever, and she deserves to be nominated by her peers once again for an acting job well done.Season 2 of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here . It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Cady Huffman, After Forever, amazon prime, Digital, Drama Cady Huffman After Forever amazon prime Digital Drama