Review: Brooke and Ridge lash out at Flo, Shauna and Zoe on 'B&B' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
On August 7, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) lash out at a few characters on "The Bold and The Beautiful" following the baby reveal.
Brooke and Ridge confronted Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), who lied about being the birth mother of Phoebe, as well as her mother Shauna (Denise Richards), for being in on the secret and protecting Flo, and Zoe (Kiara Barnes), whose father, Dr. Reese Buckingham was responsible for all this heartache and pain.
The Forrester power-couple, Brooke and Ridge, were shocked and devasted that they were all in on this secret yet nobody said a word that baby Phoebe that she was baby Beth all along. They lashed out at all three women accordingly and vowed that they will pay for their actions. Ridge is also worried how this news will affect his daughter, Steffy, who adopted baby Phoebe, not knowing she was Beth.
In the meantime, Liam Spencer and Hope share an emotional reunion with Baby beth, as he places the baby in its biological mother's arms: Hope's.
Prior to this, Flo had confessed the truth to Wyatt and Liam Spencer about baby Beth, and admitted that she never gave birth to her.
The Bold and The Beautiful is one of the most popular soap operas in the world, and fans and viewers can also catch the show on the official CBS website.
