Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Bronx SIU" was a winner at the 2020 Indie Series Awards, which were held virtually on June 18. Digital Journal has the scoop. Bronx SIU on Urban Movie Channel (UMC) and Amazon Prime is also nominated for three 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, which include nods for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series" for showrunners Dan Garcia and Shanti Lowry in 'Bronx SIU' on Amazon Prime Tiffany Kyees Photography, Magen Grays for hair and makeup The 2020 Indie Series Awards ceremony was hosted by Sean Kanan , and Paul Nygro served as the announcer. Bronx SIU won the coveted award for "Best Ensemble in a Drama," where it triumphed over some very stiff competition. They were also nominated for "Best Drama Series," "Best Lead Actor in a Drama" for Brian White , "Best Original Score" for Gregory De Lulio, as well as "Best Original Song" for "Smooth Sailing" by Ameal Cameron.Bronx SIU on Urban Movie Channel (UMC) and Amazon Prime is also nominated for three 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, which include nods for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series" for showrunners Dan Garcia and Mike Mahall , as well as for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for Brian White as Jimmy Blue, and for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for Shanti Lowry as Yolanda Rodriguez.